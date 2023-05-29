St. Pauli: Man seriously injured after attack | > – News

Status: 05/28/2023 1:04 p.m

In a dispute in the St. Pauli district, a man was seriously injured on Sunday night. The 26-year-old was operated on in a hospital. The murder weapon was probably a knife, according to the Hamburg police. The attacker fled after the crime on Hamburger Berg, which was reported around 4 a.m. Shortly thereafter, emergency services found a suspect at the Reeperbahn S-Bahn station, who matched the descriptions of a witness. The man was released by the police after being processed by the police because there was no substantiated suspicion.