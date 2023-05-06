St. Pauli prevents Darmstadt’s promotion party and moves closer to HSV | > – Sports

Status: 05/06/2023 11:27 p.m FC St. Pauli can continue to dream of promotion to the Bundesliga. The Hamburgers won 3-0 (1-0) at second division leaders Darmstadt 98 on Saturday evening and are now only four points behind relegation place three.

von Hanno Bode

As is well known, St. Pauli’s city rivals HSV, who did not get past a 2-2 draw against SC Paderborn on Friday evening, occupied this position. With only three matches left, the Kiezclub now has to hope for more slip-ups from their neighbors and do their homework themselves. In Darmstadt, the team of coach Fabian Hürzeler, who celebrated his twelfth victory in 14 games, managed the latter impressively. “I’m proud of my team because they did particularly well in the second half,” said the 30-year-old. Referring to his team’s chances of promotion, the coach said: “Our motto is to think game by game.”

Daschner: “Won’t start calculating now”

The guests showed a mature and calm performance against the leader of the table and became a party crasher for the “lilies”. Because with a success, the Hessians could have made the rise prematurely. An own goal by Phillip Tietz (45′), Elias Saad (57′) and David Otto (84′) ensured St. Pauli’s victory. “In any case, we won’t start calculating now, but will continue to watch from game to game. That was very, very good for us today,” said attacker Lukas Daschner.

Darmstadt fans with impressive choreography

The 98 fans in the stadium at the Böllenfalltor, which was sold out down to the last seat shell, provided the first goosebump moment of the evening with an impressive choreography before kick-off. “Saturday Night Fever” read a huge banner held up by supporters in the Jonathan Heimes Grandstand. Another poster read: “We have no more opponents, 1. FC Köln must come.” The thoughts of many sympathizers of the “lilies” were apparently already circling in the Bundesliga. However, it was clear early on that their team still had a lot of hard work to do before the anticipated early promotion party.

Tietz puts St. Pauli in the lead with an own goal

Because the guest from the allegedly so sinful Hamburg entertainment mile didn’t really want to be a guest at a Darmstadt party. St. Pauli went to work with great commitment from the start and, with very few exceptions, managed to keep the offensively strong Hessians out of their own penalty area in the first half. Keeper Nikola Vasilj only had to really stretch before half-time after a shot by Fabian Schnellhardt (8th), otherwise the 27-year-old spent the first 45 minutes fairly quietly.

Vasilj’s opponent Marcel Schuhen didn’t have to grab it properly until seconds before the break – and then get the ball out of the net: After a free kick by Leart Paqarada from the half field to the near post, Tietz maneuvered the game device into his own net with his head.

“The players can also read the table. I won’t say more about that.”

Fabian Hürzeler, coach of FC St. Pauli

Saad puts the Kiezclub on the road to victory

Darmstadts Coach Torsten Lieberknecht substituted outside attacker Mathias Honsak for midfielder Schnellhardt in the second period and thus strengthened the offensive. But before the Austrian, who had pain in his thigh while walking his dog and therefore initially sat on the bench, took action for the first time, it was already 2-0 for St. Pauli. After Schuhen was able to fend off a shot from Paqarada, Daschner followed up and passed the ball in the middle to Saad, who only had to push the ball over the line. It was the second goal in the fourth second division game for the 23-year-old, who played for the regional league club Eintracht Norderstedt in the first half of the season.

Darmstadt storms, St. Pauli hits

Shortly after the goal from the left winger, dog owner Honsak served Tietz, who scored the ball with some speed. Bad luck for the two unlucky ones that Honsak had previously been offside. Referee Tobias Reichel denied the goal (59th). The home side continued to run almost constantly afterwards, but kept getting stuck in the multi-legged Hamburg defense.

The Hürzeler team defended cleverly and were very efficient in attack. After a counterattack over a few stops, substitute Otto only had to push the ball into the empty net to make it 3-0 after submission by Daschner. The decision at the “Bölle” was finally made. The Darmstadt fans bore the bankruptcy with composure. Knowing full well that the big promotion party was very likely just postponed.

Matchday 31, May 6th, 2023, 8:30 p.m SV Darmstadt 0 FC St. Pauli 3 Tore: SV Darmstadt:

Shoes – P. Pfeiffer, Zimmermann (68th Seydel), J. Müller – Bader, Schnellhardt (46th Honsak), T. Kempe, Karic – Marvin Mehlem – Manu (67th Stojilkovic), P. Tietz



FC St. Paul:

Vasilj – Dzwigala, Medic, Mets – Saliakas, Irvine, Hartel, Paqarada (77. Ritzka) – Afolayan (81. D. Otto), Daschner (90.+1 Beifus), Saad (81. Metcalfe)



Viewers:

17650 (sold out) More data about the game



