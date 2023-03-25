At around 1:30 a.m., the 40-year-old drove his minibus on Altheimer Straße in the direction of Braunau. In the municipality of St. Peter am Hart, he was met by a truck driven by a 37-year-old Croatian living in Germany.
A head-on collision occurred for reasons that are still unknown. The pickup truck was thrown into a meadow. The 40-year-old suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident. The driver of the truck was injured to an unspecified degree and was taken to the hospital in Braunau.
This article will be updated as more details become available.
