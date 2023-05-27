St. Vincenz Hospital in Duisburg Dellviertel in flames

Duisburg.

Black smoke over the Dellviertel: During a spectacular operation, the fire brigade extinguished a fire in the former St. Vincenz Hospital.

A cloud of dark smoke and a fire brigade operation that was spectacular at times caused a stir on Friday evening and caused traffic delays in the Dell Quarter taken care of: From the Roof of the former St. Vincenz Hospitals great flames were struck. The Fire department also fought the fire in the empty building from two turntable ladders.

At 8:28 p.m., several callers alerted the control center. The fire brigade immediately launched an attack on the site between Musfeldstraße, Papendelle and Goldstraße using the turntable ladders. In this way she was able to prevent the fire from spreading.

At the same time, emergency services gained access to the affected part of the building complex so that respiratory protection teams could also take action against the flames.













St. Vincenz-Hospital Duisburg: roof fire in the former hospital

The fire was believed to be under control just after 9 p.m. Half an hour later, the situation manager reported: “The cause of the fire is unknown and is being determined by the police. The end of the deployment is currently not foreseeable.”





Spectacular fire-fighting operation in Duisburg’s Dellviertel: A fire broke out in a building of the former St. Vincenz Hospital. Photo: STEFAN AREND / FUNKE Photo Services





Due to the large number of emergency vehicles, there were traffic delays in the Dellviertel.

Three guards from the professional fire brigade and a fire engine from the volunteer fire brigade were involved in the operation. The orphaned guards were manned by volunteers.

A squad wearing respiratory protection went into the affected part of the building complex. Photo: STEFAN AREND / FUNKE Photo Services

St. Vincenz district: 350 apartments are to be built

The St. Vincenz Hospital is not far from Dellplatz. The hospital was closed in 2017 and most recently belonged to the Helios Clinic.

Duisburger Focus Development AG would like to build 350 rental and condominium apartments on the site in a prime downtown location.

The demolition of the nursing home was originally supposed to start in 2020. However, nothing has come of it to this day. With the demolition “we can start soon”, said Andrej Pomtow, CEO of the builder Focus, to our editorial team in early 2023.

Most recently, the windows of the former hospital had been re-barred because unauthorized persons had repeatedly gained access.

Fire in the former St. Vinzenz Hospital in Duisburg. The roof of the empty building caught fire. Photo: Stefan Arend



Fire in the former St. Vinzenz Hospital in Duisburg. The roof of the empty building caught fire. Photo: Stefan Arend



