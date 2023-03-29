news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, MARCH 29 – She wanted to separate and when she told her husband he stabbed her. This is what the 32-year-old told the investigators about her that yesterday she was attacked in Bari by her husband who was then stopped and taken to prison on charges of attempted aggravated murder. Police found him with blood on his hands and clothes.



The man attacked his wife at home with a knife when she told him she wanted to separate. He allegedly started hitting her neck, causing a deep wound, and then continued as she tried to defend herself with her hands, begging him not to kill her so as not to leave their child an orphan. Only then would he stop and give his wife a towel to pack her wounds. The version of events provided by the woman was confirmed by the man.



The couple, both Georgian citizens, were guests of a family in an apartment in the Libertà district. To rescue the victim, around 9 in the morning yesterday, was the owner of the apartment who, returning home, would have found the 32-year-old on her bed, bleeding and with a towel on her neck. The husband was standing in shock.



The woman was released from the hospital where she was admitted. (HANDLE).

