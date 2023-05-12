Stabbed during a dispute, he died young in the Treviso area

A young man was stabbed and died in the Treviso area. The boy, whose identity is not yet known, he died as a result of stab wounds reported, according to what has been learned, during a dispute. The incident occurred in the hamlet of Varago di Maserada (Treviso), in the public street. The police are conducting investigations on the spot.

Of foreign origin

The victim is a 17-year-old of foreign origin at the end of a dispute in Varago (fraction of Maserada) between peers for futile reasons. Some young people – in particular two minors and an adult – were identified and taken to the Carabinieri barracks to be heard. Numerous patrols are looking for others in the area.