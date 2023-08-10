Stabbed outside a club in the Cagliari area, died at 35 – News

The Cagliari mobile team is closing the circle around those allegedly responsible for the murder of Luca Mameli, 35 years old from Capoterra, who was hit by a blow to the chest outside a club in Poetto di Quartu and died three minutes after being transported to the hospital. Two suspects were taken to the police station and investigators have been hearing from them for several hours. Their position is being examined, it is not excluded that in the next few hours he will discard measures. Outside the police headquarters in via Amat there is a coming and going of young people accompanied by their parents, probably relatives of the suspects, but also witnesses of those who happened at dawn at Poetto. Thanks to the testimonies collected, the investigators of the mobile team, coordinated by the manager Fabrizio Mustaro, are reconstructing the whole story. A discussion outside one of the premises on the Poetto di Quartu coast, already closed, then the brawl between two groups of young people culminating in a stab wound to the chest. This is how Luca Mameli died, the 35-year-old from Capoterra stabbed at dawn and died around 6 in the hospital, half an hour after arrival. The investigators of the Cagliari mobile team are working to give the killer a name and a face. The young people present at the scene of the stabbing, including friends of the victim, have all been identified: many of them were drunk.

According to an initial reconstruction, Mameli and friends had spent the night in one of the Poetto di Quartu clubs. Once outside, along the road used for jogging, the 35-year-old and some of his friends allegedly had an argument with other young people. Perhaps there had already been some friction within the club, the fact is that the dispute resulted in a fight involving the two groups. At the moment, the reasons for the dispute are not known. The only sure thing is that someone pulled a knife from his pocket and slashed Mameli in the chest. The young man would not have noticed the wound immediately: he moved away a few meters, and then fell on the asphalt.

The 118 doctors and the police then arrived on the scene. Transported in desperate conditions to the Brotzu in Cagliari, the 35-year-old died shortly after. The scientific police completed the findings on the spot, while at the police station they are viewing the images of the cameras in the area, which could be fundamental in solving the case, and collecting the testimonies of the victim’s friends. The news of Mameli’s death quickly spread around Capoterra, where he lived. “With deep pain I learn of the tragic death of one of our fellow citizens – writes Mayor Beniamino Garau on social networks -, a young boy known by the whole community, he leaves us speechless and wrapped in sadness. It is truly true that life is a thrill that flies away. I cling to the family with sincere condolences”.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

