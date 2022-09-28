In the early hours of this morning, the Carabinieri of Belluno carried out 15 house and personal searches, against people who were present at the brawl on Saturday 10 September during the Polpet festival. The Prosecutor of Belluno, following the first reconstructions of the event carried out by the military deII’Arma, opened a proceeding with the hypothesis of accusation of attempted murder, brawl and illegal carrying of weapons capable of offending.

Following the event, which saw two young Agordini just over eighteen years old, one of whom also underwent surgery, being injured with a knife, some of the subjects able to report useful circumstances for the investigations have already been identified. The searches were also carried out against persons who are not currently under investigation, but who may be in possession of elements useful for the continuation of the investigative activity aimed at identifying the person or persons responsible.

Even in these hours, investigators are listening to people able to report details on the episode that caused a stir in the population. A fact on which the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Arma intend to clarify as soon as possible. The invitation of the Judicial Authority is clear: anyone with useful information should contact the investigatorsthe lack of collaboration with the investigators or the concealment of information could constitute aiding and abetting towards the subjects who were identified and held responsible for the serious damaging actions that occurred.