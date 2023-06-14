Stability Pakistan Party? – Naibaat

Our national political history consists of strange events and incidents from 1947 to 1956, the first events up to the formation of the Constitution of Pakistan, then from 1956 to 1958, the events up to the implementation of martial law, then from 1958 to 1962, the second constitution of Pakistan. The stories of the political, democratic, martial and semi-martial periods of formation and criticism and then the rule of Ayyubid until 1969 and the fall of East Pakistan in 1971 are decorated with the titles of “Reading Ja Sharmata Ja”. Our political history till the fall of East Pakistan is a history of dark and great tragedy. In this period, the establishment of People’s Party in 1967 is also an important event. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto had already established his name and place in the Ayyubid era of politics. He established his position as a national leader in the formation of the People’s Party in 1967 and then in the general elections of 1970. After the fall of Dhaka in December 1971, the rest of Pakistan’s history will be seen moving forward in a new way.

The political history of Pakistan is the history of the Muslim League because the establishment of Pakistan is the result of the political struggle of the Muslim League. Otherwise, other religious and political personalities who have their name and position in the Indian sub-continent were allergic to the idea of ​​the establishment of Pakistan. I Hindu Muslims made the creation of Pakistan possible through great political struggle.

All the political parties formed after the establishment of Pakistan seem to be born directly or indirectly from within the Muslim League. Apart from Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan are also the result of India’s religious politics. The remnants of the Muslim League are also found overshadowing our national politics. Even today, the Muslim League is seen as the leading political party of the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Political engineering started during the reign of General Zia-ul-Haq. Nawaz to end PPP

Sharif was brought into the field of politics. MQM was created in Karachi and Hyderabad to break the power of Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema Pakistan. Then, to weaken Nawaz Sharif, General Musharraf supported Q-League. Imran Khan’s PTI was born to fulfill the global Zionist agenda, but here in Pakistan, General Bajwa and other spy chiefs used Imran Khan and his PTI to break the power of Nawaz Sharif. When Imran Khan started to think himself too big and started working against the national interests of Pakistan while following the global agenda, he too was “cut to size”.

Jahangir Tareen was used to bring Imran Khan to power. Birds flying under the south Punjab front were collected and brought to Imran Khan’s nest. Thus Imran Khan was made the ruler. In 2022, when the talk of removing him from power started, all such birds started flying again and the Imran Khan government collapsed. In Punjab and KPK he himself defeated the Dhadan. After the events of May 9, 2023, the fate of “Qasim Ke Abu” was decided. Jahangir Tareen has become active once again, this time the Pakistan Stability Party has been thrown. This party is not a power-hungry and money-hungry politician like the founders of the South Punjab Front, but a group of money-grubbing, power-hungry and unscrupulous people who, like the Council and Convention Muslim Leagues, today, if not tomorrow, are members of the People’s Party patriots. Like, Junejo and Chatta Leagues are going to be part of the dustbin of history.

Historical consciousness is a distant thing with us, there is no general political consciousness either. There is definitely abundance of mass media, spread of information is definitely there, but there is a lack of awareness. The Internet has certainly made access to information easy, but the acquisition of historical and political awareness from this information has not yet come within our reach. billion rupees) more than 50 percent is raised only on debt repayment, the nation spends only 82 billion on education and 450 billion on issuing aid through the Benazir Income Support Fund. There is nothing difficult. Our present situation, rather our miserable future is sad. We do not stand in the ranks of dignified, honorable nations. It is that the illegal transfer of nuclear technology has also been written among our “splendid achievements”. We are suffering from political anarchy, economic crisis as well as social chaos. The affairs are sending a message of final destruction and destruction, no one knows, no one cares. And the bureaucracy is also in a similar situation, people are worried and regret what is happening. God bless the rest.