Stability Pakistan Party’s decision to prepare party manifesto in 10 days

Wednesday June 21, 2023, 3:51 am

Lahore (Ummat News) The Stability Pakistan Party has decided to prepare the party manifesto in 10 days, for which a 9-member manifesto committee has been announced.

Amir Mahmood Kayani has been nominated as the convener of the manifesto committee of Stabilization Pakistan Party while Ishaq Khakwani, Noman Langriyal, Rana Nazir Khan, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Chaudhry M Ashfaq, Noreez Shakur and Pir Saeedul Hasan Shah will be the members of the manifesto committee of Stabilization Pakistan Party. .

The convener of the manifesto committee will be able to appoint any expert as a member of the manifesto committee. The committee will finalize the draft of the Stability Pakistan Party in 10 days. will

