On February 2nd, the dragon raised its head, and in front of the Jin’an International Shopping Plaza on the Central Street in Harbin, there was a festive scene of joy and joy. Bohai Mohexiu, Madier, Zhengyanglou, Qiulin Lidos… The booths of time-honored brands were booming everywhere, and the sales and purchases were booming.

In order to thoroughly implement the “focus on expanding domestic demand and enhance the fundamental role of consumption in economic development” proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, boost market confidence, and help social and economic recovery in the post-epidemic era, on the 21st, the Provincial Department of Commerce Sponsored and co-organized by the Harbin Municipal Bureau of Commerce and the Provincial Association of Time-honored Brands Enterprises, the 2023 Heilongjiang Provincial Consumption Promotion Series Activities and “Spring of Time-honored Brands” were launched. It plays a positive role in digging into the historical and cultural connotations of time-honored brands in our province, spreading the craftsman spirit of time-honored brands, enhancing the popularity and reputation of time-honored brands, and helping the high-quality development of time-honored brand merchants in our province.

Policies + Opportunities Time-honored brands revitalize

A time-honored brand is an important carrier of traditional commercial culture and an emotional symbol rooted in the memory of the people. Not long ago, five departments including the Ministry of Commerce jointly issued the “Administrative Measures for the Demonstration Establishment of Chinese Time-honored Brands”, releasing a positive signal to promote the innovation and development of time-honored brands and promote brand consumption.

With the strong support of the Ministry of Commerce, through years of hard work, the number of Chinese time-honored brand enterprises in Heilongjiang Province has grown to 32, and the number of Longjiang time-honored brand enterprises has grown to 131. “Today’s launching ceremony not only opened the prelude to the province’s consumption promotion activities, but also marked that our province is determined to take this opportunity to continuously strengthen the protection and inheritance of time-honored brands, enhance the innovation ability of time-honored brands, optimize the development environment of time-honored brands, and further highlight the time-honored brands. The brand image and cultural characteristics can improve people’s sense of identity and satisfaction with time-honored enterprises in our province.” said Ma Li, deputy secretary-general of the provincial government.

In order to make “Longjiang Time-honored Brands” more attractive, dynamic and competitive, in recent years, our province has updated and formulated the “Longjiang Time-honored Brands” Identification Management Measures, drafted the “Implementation Opinions of Heilongjiang Province on Promoting the Innovation and Development of Time-honored Brands”, Formulate policies and norms such as the “Specifications for the Use of “Longjiang Time-honored Brand” Logos”. At the same time, actively organize time-honored enterprises to “go out”, use various large-scale exhibitions to enhance brand value, and promote innovation and development of time-honored brands in the inheritance of history.

“In the next step, the Provincial Department of Commerce will organize and carry out the sixth batch of ‘Longjiang Time-honored Brands’ identification work within the province, and strive to cultivate more than 140 ‘Longjiang Time-honored Brands’ and form a group of time-honored backbone enterprises.” Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Commerce Chang Xing Yingna said.

Online channels pick up consumer enthusiasm for time-honored brands

According to Wang Ning, the national head of Douyin’s life service and catering industry, Heilongjiang, as the northernmost province in my country, has always been exuding its unique charm with its classic culture. Since the launch of Douyin’s life service business in early 2021, more and more ice city merchants have settled in. They make full use of the platform’s traffic and content carriers, creator ecology and product tools to share with users on Douyin through live broadcasts and short videos. Demonstrating its own brand characteristics and carrying out online operations have achieved very good results. Among them, there are time-honored brands such as Laochujia, Modern, Yishoudian, etc., allowing us to see the infinite possibilities of time-honored brands.

“For this ‘Spring of Time-honored Brands’ consumption promotion activity, Heilongjiang UnionPay invested 1 million yuan, and coordinated with member banks and merchants participating in the activity to jointly fund and share profits, and carry out the activity of giving cloud QuickPass red envelopes to the full amount.” Secretary of the Party Committee of China UnionPay Heilongjiang Branch Xin Wei explained the specific participation methods of the consumption promotion policy at the event site.

A time-honored brand is a treasure of Chinese civilization, with a distinct national cultural background and profound cultural heritage, a symbol of credibility and a business card of a city. Xin Wei said: “Heilongjiang UnionPay will continue to help the development of time-honored merchants in the province, provide better payment products and marketing tools for time-honored merchants, and help time-honored merchants in our province achieve higher-quality development.”

Inheritance and innovation ignite the vitality of time-honored brands

“Innovate and upgrade consumption to create a quality life. Serve people’s livelihood and guarantee, and always maintain the original intention of responsibility. Polish the golden signboard and promote the consumption of the national trend.” At the event site, Xu Yanyong, president of the Provincial Association of Time-honored Enterprises, read on the spot “polish the golden signboard to carry forward the excellent tradition Culture” proposal truly expresses the common aspirations of the entrepreneurs of “Longjiang time-honored brand”.

Red sausage, powder sausage, bread… Before the booth of Harbin Friendship Palace, many consumers from inside and outside the province lined up to buy products. As a time-honored enterprise in China, their food has been loved by consumers for many years.

He Mengyang, sales director of Harbin Friendship Palace, said: “As a time-honored enterprise, our food has always insisted on using traditional craftsmanship, and the products do not contain additives or preservatives. In order to adapt to the market and meet the needs of young consumers, we have improved and upgraded the external packaging. At the same time , on the basis of retaining the old technology, it also actively develops new flavors.”

Founded in 1946, Antarctic Cold Drink Hall, also a time-honored Chinese brand, is also actively adapting to new consumption trends. “This penguin brother and penguin sister ice cream is mainly sold in the Harbin Polar Museum. We specially made it for children. It is not only cute in appearance, but also uses traditional production techniques in the inside. It has an attractive milky aroma and a silky taste.” Antarctic Cold Drink Hall Deputy General Manager Han Jun enthusiastically introduced their freezing point to the consumers who came and went.

Han Jun said that the fragrance of wine is also afraid of deep alleys. In recent years, they have used various methods to promote and promote the brand. Now, Antarctic Freezing Point has become an integral part of Harbin’s ice and snow culture. At the same time, the Antarctic Cold Drink Hall has entrusted the Harbin complex of locals and tourists from all over the world.

Ma Hua, inheritor of provincial intangible cultural heritage and chairman of Jiamusi Mahua Hezhe Fish Skin Culture Co., Ltd., also participated in the consumer festival. Mobile phone chains, fish skin jade pendants, fish skin bracelets, each product is very delicate.

Fish skin handicrafts are unique traditional handicrafts of the Hezhen people who have lived in the Heilongjiang River Basin. In recent years, MCA has promoted the culture of ethnic minorities through various methods such as building museums, live broadcasting, and establishing research bases, so as to revitalize traditional fish skin paintings. splendor.

Current Comments丨”Old Trees and New Branches Bloom More”

□Yu Xiaolin

Time-honored brands have unique cultural connotations and unique brand values. Not long ago, the Ministry of Commerce and other five departments jointly issued the “Management Measures for the Establishment of Models of Chinese Time-honored Brands”, releasing a positive signal to promote the innovation and development of time-honored brands and promote brand consumption. Subsequently, the relevant departments of our province launched the “Spring of Time-honored Brands” consumption promotion activity, which effectively enhanced the popularity and reputation of time-honored brands. From the whole country to our province, the innovative development of time-honored brands has ushered in a new opportunity.

How to keep time-honored brands “not old” and “renew” their value, we need to keep up with the new trends and seek new paths based on inheritance and perseverance. Only by grasping the new needs and trends of consumption, opening up new tracks and new spaces, and reshaping products with innovative production and operation methods, can time-honored brands continue to be rejuvenated.

The advantage of time-honored brands lies in “oldness”, such as old brands and old skills. The way out for time-honored brands lies in “newness”, such as new ideas and new methods. Some time-honored brands have been criticized mainly because of rigid systems, outdated concepts, and insufficient innovation. To solve these difficulties, we need to use innovation as the blade and keep pace with the times. Tear off the “earthy” and “outdated” labels, and make a stunning debut with new packaging, new flavors, new channels, and new platforms to win consumers. For example, “White Rabbit” cooperated with “Magazin” to develop the “White Rabbit” candy-flavored lip balm, and then “White Rabbit” cooperated with the scent library to launch products such as perfume, body lotion, and shower gel, which were well received. sought after by consumers. The “big white rabbit” with a big brain hole, jumps and advances.

There are 32 Chinese time-honored enterprises and 131 Longjiang time-honored enterprises in our province. Dazhong Roulian, Laoduyiyi, Laodingfeng, Shiyitang… These familiar names are the memories of a generation of people growing up. They have not only gone through a hundred years of wind and rain, but also withstood the baptism of the market. The fundamental reason is that innovation has always flowed in their genes. From integrating into the protection and construction of historical blocks, to cross-border cooperation with cultural, cultural and creative industries, to the expansion of online live broadcast channels. People feel the infinite vitality of time-honored brands in the torrent of the times. In recent years, our province has continued to increase efforts to transform and upgrade time-honored brands, allowing old trees to sprout new branches. The introduction of policies, the organization of activities, the establishment of associations, and the optimization of the environment provide fertile ground for the development of time-honored brands.

Survival of the fittest. Take the ride of the national trend, embrace the new fashion style, and make the time-honored brands trendy, popular, and full of new life. “Old trees bloom more on new branches.” Old trees not only need to grow new branches, but also bloom gorgeous flowers.