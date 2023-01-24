In the new year, how to do a good job in the protection of cultivated land, strengthen the guarantee of resource elements, and accelerate the construction of a new pattern of land and space development and protection in the province. Today’s column “Steadying the Economy and Promoting Development with Strong Confidence Authoritative Interview” will let our reporters talk about the nature of the province. An exclusive interview with Zhan Xiaoyang, secretary of the party group and director of the Department of Resources.

In 2022, the Provincial Department of Natural Resources will focus on the construction of key projects, issue a series of “stabilizing the market” support policies, and specifically carry out activities to “ensure investment, project, and development”. The annual approval of new construction land is 273,500 mu, an increase of 12.11% year-on-year %; 48,000 mu of sea was approved, a year-on-year increase of 42.3%; 59 major transportation infrastructures and 211,700 mu of land were approved efficiently; 771 provincial key projects in the province were fully guaranteed. The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee proposed to focus on the construction of key projects, strengthen the guarantee of capital, land, energy, environmental protection and other elements, and form more physical workload as soon as possible. In 2023, the Provincial Department of Natural Resources will strengthen services to provide essential guarantees for the construction of 23 Chinese-style modernized Hebei scenarios, including a strong new energy province, a modernized transportation province, and a port-side industrial province.

Zhan Xiaoyang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial Department of Natural Resources:

Ensure that major infrastructure and various key industrial projects are “responsibly insured”, and open up a “green channel” for key project approvals, so that they can be processed immediately, reviewed and approved quickly, and use high-level services to guarantee and promote the Chinese-style modernization in Hebei. Accelerate implementation.

Cultivated land is the lifeblood of food production. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated that “the foundation of food security shall be consolidated in all aspects, and the red line of 1.8 billion mu of arable land shall be firmly guarded.” Zhan Xiaoyang said that in 2023, we must continue to consolidate the responsibility for the protection of cultivated land, and do a good job in the assessment of the responsibility for the protection of cultivated land; consolidate the results of the delineation of cultivated land and permanent basic farmland, fully implement the “two balances and one freeze” system, and continue to strengthen the protection of cultivated land.

It is necessary to solidly carry out law enforcement on land security films, maintain a high-pressure situation at all times, resolutely curb the “non-agriculturalization” of cultivated land, effectively prevent the “non-grainization” of permanent basic farmland, and firmly guard the red line of permanent basic farmland and cultivated land protection.

The high-standard and high-quality preparation of land and space planning is an important task deployed by the Provincial Party Committee’s Economic Work Conference. It is related to national food security, ecological security, and the long-term and high-quality development of our province. Zhan Xiaoyang said that in 2023, based on the functional positioning of “three districts and one base”, based on the carrying capacity of resources and environment and the adaptability of land and space development, the layout of urban space, agricultural space and ecological space will be further optimized to provide space for the high-quality development of our province Assure.

Efforts should be made to build a land space development and protection pattern with obvious main functions, complementary advantages, and high-quality development, so as to promote the province’s production space to be more intensive and efficient, living space to be more livable and moderate, and ecological space to be more beautiful.

Zhan Xiaoyang said that in 2023, the province’s natural resources system should vigorously promote the fine work style of hard work, with a vigorous and promising mental state and a sense of responsibility that is always rest assured, and deeply practice the concept that green water and green mountains are invaluable assets. Systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand; afforestation of 6 million mu throughout the year, grassland ecological restoration and management of 400,000 mu; fully grasp the restoration and management of historical mines and major projects of marine ecological protection and restoration, and actively promote the pilot project of comprehensive land improvement in the whole region, and build a A new pattern of national land space restoration and governance that integrates, lines, and planes.

Strictly abide by the bottom line of resource security, strengthen the guarantee of resource elements, optimize the spatial pattern of land, deepen ecological restoration and management, constantly create a new situation in natural resource work, and make new and greater contributions to accelerating the construction of a beautiful Hebei Province with a strong economy.