Housing and urban and rural construction are related to the overall economic and social development and the vital interests of the people. Today’s “Stabilizing the Economy and Promoting Development with Strong Confidence Authoritative Interview” is an exclusive interview with Yu Wenxue, Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.

In 2022, Hebei’s housing and construction sector will effectively coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development, and introduce 16 policy measures in four aspects to stabilize the economic market. The province’s real estate development investment will complete 498.3 billion yuan, a growth rate 9.2 percentage points higher than the national rate; Provincial municipal infrastructure investment increased by 21.1% year-on-year. 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Yu Wenxue said that the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will focus on investment and launch projects, and strive to make more contributions to the economic development of the province.

Yu Wenxue, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development:

Promote the virtuous circle and healthy development of the real estate industry, focus on ensuring the delivery of buildings, preventing risks, increasing confidence, stabilizing expectations, and supporting rigid and improving housing demand. Continue to implement a batch of basic and long-term municipal infrastructure projects, make good use of green finance to support the construction of green municipal facilities, and deepen urban renewal actions. Promote the construction industry to become better and stronger, seize major strategic opportunities such as the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, and the construction of Xiong’an New Area, and strive for more central enterprises and enterprises from outside the province to settle in Hebei.

The Third Plenary Session of the Tenth Provincial Party Committee firmly grasped the strategic deployment of Chinese-style modernization and painted a beautiful picture of Chinese-style modernization in Hebei. This year, in the field of housing construction, we will focus on promoting the construction of Yanzhao livable county, safe and clean living in rural areas, and green, intelligent and low-carbon buildings.

Yu Wenxue, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development:

Focusing on these three scenarios, we have specially formulated an action plan. This year, we will try it first in 8 model counties to accumulate experience and promote other counties to learn and follow up. This year, we will continue to implement ledger and sales account management for dynamically newly added dilapidated houses, and actively explore the integrated operation mode of urban and rural sanitation, cleaning and garbage disposal. This year, the proportion of green buildings in newly completed buildings in our cities and towns should be stable at more than 95%, to promote the coordinated development of intelligent construction and building industrialization.

The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee proposed that we should continue to deepen the investigation and rectification of safety production, and resolutely prevent and contain major accidents. Yu Xuexue said that this year, the housing construction system will continue to make efforts in key areas such as gas and building construction, and keep the bottom line of safe development.

Yu Wenxue, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development:

In terms of gas, we must consolidate and expand the results of last year’s 100-day action and the special action of major investigation and rectification, accelerate the reorganization of “one city, one enterprise” of liquefied petroleum gas, and resolutely clear out gas companies that operate illegally and have frequent safety accidents in accordance with the law market. In the field of building construction, actively explore the reduction of personnel at the working surface of dangerous and large projects such as deep foundation pits, high-support formwork, and scaffolding, and systematically manage the frequent hidden dangers such as lack of protection at border openings, so as to ensure the stability of the housing construction industry. , Serve and guarantee the overall situation of production safety in the province.

In 2022, the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development will focus on the six livelihood projects led by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. Yu Xuexue said that in 2023, we will insist on seeking practical results and doing practical things, and continue to focus on promoting a series of livelihood projects.

Yu Wenxue, Secretary of the Party Group of the Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development:

This year, we plan to focus on promoting the three livelihood projects of shantytown renovation, old community renovation, and pocket park construction. No less than 120,000 new resettlement housing units will be started, no less than 80,000 units will be completed, and 1,816 old residential areas will be renovated. One high-quality pocket park has been established in each county (city, district). In addition, we will continue to do a good job in public rental housing, guaranteed rental housing financing, urban old pipe network renewal and other practical matters of people’s livelihood, one hammer after another, year after year, so as to enhance the people’s income with real work results. feeling, happiness.