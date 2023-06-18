Stable in flames in the Venetian, one lightly wounded – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VENICE, JUNE 18 – A man was slightly injured in the fire of a stable in Fardigiano di Scorzè, in the Venetian area. 40 cattle out of the 300 hosted were also burned.



According to the firefighters who rushed to the scene, the fire was caused by a malfunctioning agricultural implement. The flames quickly spread to the roof which collapsed.



The firefighters who arrived from Mestre and Treviso with 2 fire engines, 2 tankers, the ladder truck and 16 operators assisted by the guard officer, immediately contained and extinguished the flames, preventing the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. On the spot the Suem 118 doctors who provided the necessary treatment to the injured, veterinary staff from Ulss, Spisal, Arpav and Carabinieri. (HANDLE).

