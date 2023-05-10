Stable progress and good progress Shaoyang City’s economy in the first quarter achieved “opening and stabilizing” – Selected City and State – Hunan Online

Shaoyang Daily News (Reporter Liu Bo) The city’s GDP increased by 4.9%, ranking sixth in the province; investment in fixed assets increased by 7.1%, ranking second in the province; the added value of large-scale industries increased by 5.5%, ranking first in the province 7th place; the per capita disposable income of all residents increased by 5.5%, ranking third in the province… The reporter learned from the review meeting on the city’s “six battles for development” held recently that this year, our city has fully implemented the provincial party committee, The provincial government, the municipal party committee, and the municipal government have made decisions and plans, and made every effort to fight the initiative of economic growth. The city’s economic operation has shown a trend of “stable progress and good progress”, and achieved the goals of “starting steadily” and “starting well” in the first quarter.

Consumption potential continues to be released. In the first quarter, the city’s total retail sales of social consumer goods reached 35.010 billion yuan, ranking fifth in the province; a year-on-year increase of 6.6%, 0.7 percentage points higher than the provincial growth rate, ranking eighth in the province. In the first quarter, our city and county levels held more than 30 consumption-promoting activities such as New Year’s goods festivals and auto shows, fully launching the “Consumption Promotion Year” series of activities. On March 28, the “Enjoy Consumption and Buy Shaoyang” consumption promotion season activity was launched, and China UnionPay and Agricultural Bank were contacted to issue 5.6 million yuan of consumption coupons, involving six major industries including department stores, home appliances, automobiles, refined oil, agricultural products, and catering. Citizens are scrambling for coupons enthusiastically, and consumption venues have picked up significantly.

Effective investment continued to expand. This year, our city continues to carry out the “competition” action of key project construction, creating a strong atmosphere for grasping industries and building projects. 192 major projects were started in two batches, with a total investment of 57.33 billion yuan. From January to March, the city’s 31 provincial key construction projects completed an investment of 4.885 billion yuan, which was 21.5% of the annual plan; 356 city key construction projects completed an investment of 17.393 billion yuan, which was 25.96% of the annual plan.

The opening up continued to advance. From January to March, the city realized import and export of 4.254 billion yuan. The return of Xiangshang was implemented steadily, with 38 contracted projects, a total investment of 11.323 billion yuan, and a total of 9.129 billion yuan of funds in place. 19 of the 40 companies signed by the Shaoyang ASEAN Science and Technology Industrial Park have put into production.

Industrial kinetic energy is cultivated and strengthened. The cultivation of business entities has achieved remarkable results. From January to March, there were 12,963 newly registered business entities in the city, and there were actually 460,700 business entities, of which enterprises accounted for 22.8%, ranking fourth in the province. The construction of chain groups is advancing in an orderly manner. The nine major industrial chains have achieved a total industrial output value of 52.75 billion yuan, an increase of 2.51%, and 73 new manufacturing projects with a value of more than 100 million yuan have been started. The development of modern agriculture is advancing steadily. From January to March, the city’s total output value of agriculture, forestry, animal husbandry and fishery increased by 2.2%; the number of live pigs was 4.4526 million, an increase of 1.2%; the planted area of ​​vegetables was 453,500 mu, an increase of 2.0%, and the output was 748,000 tons, an increase of 3.5% %. The service industry recovered strongly, and the operating income of the above-scale service industry increased by 18.5%, ranking third in the province. The economy of the park has grown steadily. From January to March, the number of enterprises in the city has reached 3,958, including 1,377 industrial enterprises above designated size.

The guarantee of elements has been continuously strengthened. From January to March, 10.7603 hectares of construction land projects were approved at the municipal level. Implement the “Peak Action” for talent cultivation and the “Chunhui Action” for talent return, and establish the talent workstation of Shaoyang City in the Greater Bay Area. To deepen city-school cooperation, Hunan Normal University signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the city government. Actively promote the risk compensation reform of knowledge value credit loans for technology-based enterprises. As of the end of March, the city’s four cooperative banks have issued a total of 418 million yuan of knowledge-value credit loans to 156 technology-based enterprises.