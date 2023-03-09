Home News Stablecoin and Ether “will become commodities”, reiterates the president of the CFTC From CoinTelegraph
Stablecoin and Ether "will become commodities", reiterates the president of the CFTC

Stablecoin and Ether "will become commodities", reiterates the president of the CFTC
© Reuters. Stablecoin and Ether “will become commodities”, reiterates the president of the CFTC

Stablecoin ed Ether (ETH) they are commodities that should fall under the purview of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commissionits president said again during a recent Senate hearing.

On March 8, during the Senate hearing, Rostin Behnam, chair of the CFTC, was asked by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand about the differences of views between the regulator and the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the agreement reached in 2021 by the CFTC with the stablecoin issuer . Behnam replied:

“Regardless of a regulatory framework on stablecoins, in my view they will be commodities.”

“It was clear to our enforcement team and the commission that Tether, a stablecoin, was a commodity,” he added.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

