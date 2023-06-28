Home » Stadio Firenze, deserted match due to works at the Franchi – Tuscany
Stadio Firenze, deserted match due to works at the Franchi – Tuscany

Stadio Firenze, deserted match due to works at the Franchi – Tuscany

The Municipality will appeal to the Tar on the definancing

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 28 – No offers were presented for the integrated tender for the executive design and construction of the works at the Artemio Franchi stadium in Florence. And the Municipality will present an appeal to the Tar against the State with a request for damages regarding the definancing of the Pnrr portion of the project, for 55 million euros. This is what the Municipality communicates, in a note.

From Palazzo Vecchio it is specified that the Municipality had considered the option of a deserted tender and that the new road map provides for “contract of works on an executive project”. With the new procedure, Palazzo Vecchio explains, the Municipality will appoint Arup to draw up the executive design in less time (compared to the three months envisaged for the winning company) to then carry out a new tender based on the executive design, to be closed by 15 November and set the start of work at the end of December. Meanwhile, the Municipality is proceeding with the project for the temporary stadium at the current Padovani facility: the intervention, as Palazzo Vecchio explains, “will be included in the budget with the balances in July and then we will proceed with an integrated tender based on the feasibility project, with prefeasibility in October”. According to the Municipality, the lack of offers may have been influenced by “the story of the definancing of the Pnrr portion of the project” which “induced uncertainty about the methods of carrying out the work. Neither the European Commission nor the government have provided formal reasons for the definancing and detailed indications, and there was no response to the procedure for accessing the documents activated by the Municipality”. (HANDLE).

]]>

