The third division game between Dynamo Dresden and FC Erzgebirge Aue left Dresden’s bewilderment two days after the 1-0 win. Auer supporters vented their frustration after the defeat and demolished a sanitary facility in the Harbig stadium.

Material damage in the five-digit range

As Dynamo spokesman Marcel Devantier confirmed to MDR SACHSEN Trailer from Aue the toilet facility almost completely destroyed in the guest block. First had the Saxon newspaper reported. “There is nothing left of the plant on the wall. We are now doing a damage survey to see how big the extent is,” says Devantier.

Marcel Devantier

Spokesman Dynamo Dresden





According to media reports, Dynamo as stadium tenant pay a five-figure sum to rebuild the sanitary facility. When asked why the sanitary wing was not guarded, the club spokesman said that measures would now be discussed. The club has not experienced such behavior for the first time: in August 2022, Dynamo Dresden fans rioted in the Erzgebirge Aue stadium and also destroyed a toilet.

Fan criticism on the internet for offensive banners

On Monday, fans online criticized the offensive banners in Dynamo Stadium’s K-Block. “Come on in the 21st century, you Neanderthals. Thank you,” said a user of a Dynamo fan portal. Another wrote that he could no longer take his homosexual work colleagues to the stadium. According to users, some of the banners had made disparaging remarks about minorities. Other banners bore anti-disabled abuse.

Dynamo CEO condemns discrimination