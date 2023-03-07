Home News Stadium riots: football fans from Aue riot, shock banners in Dynamo’s K block
News

Stadium riots: football fans from Aue riot, shock banners in Dynamo’s K block

by admin
Stadium riots: football fans from Aue riot, shock banners in Dynamo’s K block

The third division game between Dynamo Dresden and FC Erzgebirge Aue left Dresden’s bewilderment two days after the 1-0 win. Auer supporters vented their frustration after the defeat and demolished a sanitary facility in the Harbig stadium.

Material damage in the five-digit range

As Dynamo spokesman Marcel Devantier confirmed to MDR SACHSEN Trailer from Aue the toilet facility almost completely destroyed in the guest block. First had the Saxon newspaper reported. “There is nothing left of the plant on the wall. We are now doing a damage survey to see how big the extent is,” says Devantier.

There is nothing left of the system on the wall.


Marcel Devantier
Spokesman Dynamo Dresden

According to media reports, Dynamo as stadium tenant pay a five-figure sum to rebuild the sanitary facility. When asked why the sanitary wing was not guarded, the club spokesman said that measures would now be discussed. The club has not experienced such behavior for the first time: in August 2022, Dynamo Dresden fans rioted in the Erzgebirge Aue stadium and also destroyed a toilet.

Fan criticism on the internet for offensive banners

On Monday, fans online criticized the offensive banners in Dynamo Stadium’s K-Block. “Come on in the 21st century, you Neanderthals. Thank you,” said a user of a Dynamo fan portal. Another wrote that he could no longer take his homosexual work colleagues to the stadium. According to users, some of the banners had made disparaging remarks about minorities. Other banners bore anti-disabled abuse.

Dynamo CEO condemns discrimination

Dynamo stand together against any form of discrimination and check to what extent the club can take action against the spectators involved, said Dynamo managing director Jürgen Wehlend on Monday afternoon published opinion. “Dynamo is open to everyone,” he said. According to Wehlend, the club supports the fan project’s educational work, among other things, in matters of homophobia and sexualized violence in and outside of football stadiums without any ifs or buts.

See also  Drunk driving goes off the road and knocks down a fire hydrant, two light poles and an Enel pole

You may also like

Actions against illegality and smuggling continue in Meta...

The most important news on March 7th

United Airlines: Travel Industry Boosts Page 1

The Ministry of Ait Talib is updating the...

Millionaire subscribers annoyed with TuBoleta for alleged ‘ineffectiveness’...

Damage to property at the train station: Aggressive...

The driver used 9 mobile phones to watch...

To the “heroes of the fold of the...

In Cesar they captured a man who recruited...

Stablecoins in the SEC’s Sights: Are Stablecoins Securities?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy