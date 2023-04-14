Home News Stadtroda: Prefabricated building from GDR times becomes climate-neutral
News

Stadtroda: Prefabricated building from GDR times becomes climate-neutral

by admin
Stadtroda: Prefabricated building from GDR times becomes climate-neutral

Thuringia’s first climate-neutral prefabricated building is currently being built in Stadtroda in the Saale-Holzland district. The model project is intended to show how GDR prefabricated buildings can be renovated in an energy-efficient manner. According to the Ministry of Energy, the conversion of the block of flats with 144 apartments is almost complete.

By the summer, the house at August-Bebel-Strasse 13 is to be equipped with a central ventilation system, glazed balconies and heat recovery from the service water from the dishwasher and washing machine and from the bathtub. The innovative heat exchanger is also the core of the project. A facade greening is intended to cool the residential building in the summer heat and at the same time serve as a residual water filter. The tenants should benefit from the lower energy costs.

Country wants to support renovation projects

“We show what is technically feasible and, above all, affordable. I hope that this will also send a signal to other housing companies in Thuringia who can transfer the concept to buildings of the same construction,” said Energy Minister Bernd Stengele (Greens) on Thursday at an on-site meeting.

The state will support the housing industry in such projects. You could transfer the concept to buildings of the same construction. The Ministry of the Environment funded the renovation of the block of flats with 2.4 million euros.

See also  Space, an Italian engine will make the difference

You may also like

“Please stop teasing, save yourselves the false victimhood”

President Gustavo Petro entered Time magazine’s list of...

The second leg of the German foreign minister’s...

Constitutional Council decides on pension reform in France

Located the missing ultralight in Galapagos with unharmed...

President Petro, is part of the list of...

Bankruptcy of head center: Experts call for more...

Chimborazo hosts the national chess

Alegría azul: Daniel Cataño renewed for 3 years...

During his inspection tour in Guangdong, Xi Jinping...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy