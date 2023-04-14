Thuringia’s first climate-neutral prefabricated building is currently being built in Stadtroda in the Saale-Holzland district. The model project is intended to show how GDR prefabricated buildings can be renovated in an energy-efficient manner. According to the Ministry of Energy, the conversion of the block of flats with 144 apartments is almost complete.

By the summer, the house at August-Bebel-Strasse 13 is to be equipped with a central ventilation system, glazed balconies and heat recovery from the service water from the dishwasher and washing machine and from the bathtub. The innovative heat exchanger is also the core of the project. A facade greening is intended to cool the residential building in the summer heat and at the same time serve as a residual water filter. The tenants should benefit from the lower energy costs.

Country wants to support renovation projects

“We show what is technically feasible and, above all, affordable. I hope that this will also send a signal to other housing companies in Thuringia who can transfer the concept to buildings of the same construction,” said Energy Minister Bernd Stengele (Greens) on Thursday at an on-site meeting.