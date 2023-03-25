“This cultural treasure in the northeast of Aswan has so far been largely undocumented, let alone published,” says Egyptologist Prof. Dr. Ludwig Morenz from the University of Bonn. The rock carvings are found in numerous and often remote locations in dry river valleys called wadis in Arabic.

At the same time, the rock paintings, which sometimes seem inconspicuous at first glance, are severely threatened by current quarrying activities in the desert. “Especially in recent years, there has already been serious destruction of this cultural asset,” says Morenz, who is also a member of the Bonn Center for Dependency and Slavery Studies (BCDSS) cluster of excellence and the transdisciplinary research area “Present Pasts” at the University of Bonn. “In view of the vastness of the area, such losses can hardly be prevented completely, but good documentation is at least all the more important.”

Great treasure for science

Together with the Inspectorate of Aswan of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, the Egyptologists at the University of Bonn have already documented isolated inscriptions on rocks. “These rock paintings are a great treasure for science, which is to be systematically opened up in the coming years in cooperation with the University of Bonn, the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities and especially the Aswan Inspectorate,” says Mohamed Abdel Hay Abu Baker, who works in the Aswan Inspectorate specifically for is responsible for exploring the rock paintings.

As part of a doctorate at Aswan University in Aswan, Abu Baker will now, together with the University of Bonn, set up a comprehensive database with an image archive on the rock paintings. For this purpose, the University of Bonn supports the inspector of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities for one year with a scholarship from excellence funds from the federal and state governments. Prof. Morenz is the second supervisor of the dissertation.

Testimony from before the pharaohs

The aim of the project is to systematically record the hundreds of rock paintings in southern Egypt. “The first newly discovered sources shed new light on the pre-Pharaonic period of the fourth millennium and the importance of the socio-cultural periphery,” says Morenz.

Among the images that Abu Baker took during his fieldwork, one in particular caught the eye of the Egyptologist from the University of Bonn. From this period of high cultural dynamics in the Aswan region of the later fourth millennium comes a hitherto unique scene that offers an insight into religion and cult practice. It shows how a boat is pulled by 25 men with raised arms on a rope over the bumps and edges of the rock.

Apparently a ritual is impressively shown here – namely the large procession of an image of a god, according to Morenz. This becomes clear in the details of the picture: the boat with the shrine and the standard, and in particular the cattle horns, which are typical of sacred imagery. “This rock painting gives us insights into the sacred design of an apparently remote landscape, the Wadis al Agebab, which is still largely unknown in research,” says the Egyptologist.

The entire culture of the later pharaonic period was based on these beginnings of the pictorial staging of religion. Morenz: “The great importance of religion and especially the cult of gods in the still pre-Egyptian society of the second half of the fourth millennium is shown as a culture-creating factor.”