By: Rodrigo Garcia Ocampo

Partner director

Email: [email protected]

The National Stamp Tax contained in the fourth book of the Tax Statute (ET) that extends from article 514 to article 554, is a contribution with which the DIAN taxes certain services provided by the State through its different entities, as is the case of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which collects the tax for the issuance of passports, the apostille of documents and consular services with which the veracity of such actions is accredited, and which with Law 1111 of 2006 had been gradually dismantled its rate so that since 2010, public deeds and other types of contracts, out of zero percent (0%), regains importance with article 77 of Law 2277 of 2022 when determining again the causation of the tax in the following cases and rates:

ARTICLE 77. Amend subsection 3 and add paragraph 3 to Article 519 of the Tax Code, as follows:

In the case of documents that have been elevated to a public deed, the stamp tax will be caused, in concurrence with the registration tax, as long as it is not the alienation of any real estate title whose value is less than twenty thousand (20,000 ) UVT and has not been subject to this tax, or ships, or constitution or cancellation of mortgages on them. In the case of an open mortgage, this tax will be paid on the respective duty documents.

PARAGRAPH 3. As of the year 2023, the tax rate for the case of documents that have been elevated to a public deed in the case of the alienation of any real estate title whose value is equal to or greater than twenty thousand (20,000) UVT, the rate will be determined according to the following table:

To give greater clarity of the application to this incorporation of the Stamp Tax in the alienation of real estate, the DIAN issued a general concept on the occasion of Law 2277 of 2022 through Official Letter No. 100208192-224 dated February 24, 2023.

causation

It is caused on the alienation of real estate under any title when the operation has a value equal to or greater than 20,000 UVT (Base value, 2023: $848,240,000), indicating that the concept of alienation under any title must be understood as indicated in the Official Letter 006184 of March 12, 2019 indicating «the term alienation must be understood in its natural and obvious sense; that is to say, as that action by means of which the ownership of a good is transferred regardless of the mode or if it is for consideration or free of charge.

On the other hand, the DIAN clarifies that the exemptions contained in article 530 of the ET, which establishes that the deeds granted by the National Savings Fund to its affiliates for housing are exempt from tax, are still in force. Likewise, the following operations, although they are a sale, are not subject to tax:

– Assignment of their owners as a contribution in kind of real estate capital to national companies as established in articles 319 and 319-1 of the ET, but not the contribution of this type of assets to foreign companies.

– Transfer of the property resulting from a merger or spin-off process, whether acquisition or reorganization, as long as the conditions set forth in articles 319-3 to 319-6 of the ET are met so that said transfer does not constitute a transfer for tax purposes.

– Transfer of the property as a result of the liquidation of the conjugal partnership. “In effect, once the conjugal partnership is liquidated, the assets that made up the assets of said partnership do not really produce a net increase in the patrimony of either of the spouses, since from the marriage and during the term of the conjugal partnership a property partnership and these are part of the patrimony of the consorts from the moment they generate the corresponding income.clarifies the DIAN.

The DIAN Official Letter refers to the contribution made of a property within the framework of a commercial trust, which in accordance with articles 1226 and 1223 of the Commercial Code constitutes a transfer for tax purposes, since there is no provision of a tax order. otherwise provided for tax purposes.

When it refers to whether the constitution or cancellation of a mortgage, the DIAN clarifies that, in accordance with subsection 3 of article 519 of the ET, the Tax is not caused when the constitution or cancellation of a mortgage on a real estate has been raised to Public deed.

Passive subject

Under the terms of article 514 of the ET, taxpayers of the tax obligation or sanctions are persons or entities as taxpayers or responsible for the obligation or sanction.

The taxpayers of the Tax, article 515 of the ET, are natural or legal persons, their assimilates, and public entities not expressly exempted, that intervene as grantors, drawers, acceptors, issuers or subscribers in the documents.

On the other hand, withholding agents, including those who, even without having the status of taxpayers, must comply with their obligations by express provision of the law, are responsible for the Taxes and the sanctions that may be derived from the action. this is established in article 516 of the ET

They are Stamp Tax withholding agents in accordance with article 519 of the ET, and they are the ones who must declare and pay in Form 350 of withholdings, line 83, the values ​​withheld:

– Notaries

– The diplomatic agents of the Colombian Government, for the documents granted abroad.

Stamp withholding agents must issue to the taxpayer, for each causation and payment of the lien, the corresponding certificate in accordance with the format defined by the DIAN, where the information of the taxable person, the value of the operation, the tax charged will be indicated. and their corresponding sanctions and interests, if any, and the date of operation.

