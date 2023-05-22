Stampede causes at least 9 people dead in Cuscatlán Stadium during Alianza-Fas match

A stampede leaves at least 9 people dead and several injured in the Cuscatlán Stadium this Saturday night while the Alianza match against FAS was being played.

#The last | First response institutions are working inside the Cuscatlán Stadium, before an avalanche of fans, causing several people to faint due to suffocation.

Photo: Courtesy.#ITVX pic.twitter.com/sU3YPSpyZw — InformaTVX (@InformaTVX) May 21, 2023

According to preliminary information provided by the National Civil Police, the stampede began in the sol area when Alianza fans tried to force their way in, even knocking down one of the gates causing a stampede.

Social media users share video of the stampede at the Cuscatlán stadium. At the moment, nine people have been reported dead, including a minor.#ITVX pic.twitter.com/FMduVL6weH — InformaTVX (@InformaTVX) May 21, 2023

The first response institutions report that they have treated several injured people and others fainted due to the lack of oxygen caused by the stampede.

Preliminarily, 9 deceased people are recorded, including a minor; 12 injured who have been transferred to the San Rafael hospital, six more to the Zacamil hospital and another three to the Rosales hospital.