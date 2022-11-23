Newspaper, Beijing, November 21 (Reporter Bai Jianfeng) A few days ago, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council issued the “Implementation Measures for Nucleic Acid Detection of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control”, “New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Risk Area Delineation and Control Plan”, “New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Home Four documents including the Guidelines for Isolation Medical Observation and the Guidelines for Home Health Monitoring of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic will further guide localities and departments to do a good job in the prevention and control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic.

The “Measures for the Implementation of Nucleic Acid Testing for Prevention and Control of the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic” requires that in areas where no epidemic has occurred, nucleic acid testing should be carried out for risk positions and key personnel in strict accordance with the scope determined in the “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)”, and no expansion The scope of nucleic acid testing generally does not carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees according to administrative regions.

In the process of dealing with the epidemic, on the basis of epidemiological investigations, based on the size of the population in the area where the epidemic occurred, whether the source of infection is clear, whether there is a risk of community transmission, and whether the chain of transmission is clear and other factors, comprehensive research and judgment, according to the degree of risk, according to the principle of grading and classification , to determine the scope, frequency and sequence of the testing population. If individual cases and asymptomatic infected persons have a low risk of transmission to the place of residence, work, and activity areas, and the close contacts have been controlled in time, and it is judged that there is no risk of community transmission, regional nucleic acid testing may not be carried out.

After the outbreak of the epidemic in provincial capital cities and cities with a population of more than 10 million, after investigation and judgment, the transmission chain is unclear, there are many risk places and risk personnel, and the mobility of risk personnel is large. Nucleic acid testing for all employees. After 3 consecutive nucleic acid tests without socially infected persons, another nucleic acid test for all employees will be carried out at intervals of 3 days. Those without socially infected persons can stop nucleic acid testing for all employees. In other areas where infected persons frequently move and stay for a long time, a certain area can be designated to carry out nucleic acid testing for all staff based on flow surveys and judgments. In principle, nucleic acid testing for all staff is carried out once a day, and nucleic acid testing for all staff can be stopped if there is no socially infected person in three consecutive nucleic acid tests. In the event of extensive community-spread epidemics across districts, the command will be elevated to a higher level, and the provincial-level epidemic prevention and control mechanism will decide whether to carry out nucleic acid testing for all employees within the city.

The “New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Risk Area Delineation and Control Plan” requires scientifically demarcating risk areas. Adhere to the principle of “prevention first, combination of prevention and control, scientific law, classification and classification”, and realize the organic combination and rapid transformation of normalized precision prevention and control and emergency response to the epidemic. Once a local epidemic occurs, it is necessary to accurately divide the counties (cities, districts, and banners) where the cases and asymptomatic infections are located into high-risk areas and low-risk areas as soon as possible, coordinate all forces, and implement classified management measures. The situation updates the risk level and control measures in a timely and dynamic manner, and actively releases them to the outside world. In the process of handling the epidemic, if individual cases and asymptomatic infections pose a low risk of transmission to the place of residence, work, and activity areas, and the close contacts have been controlled in time, and there is no risk of community transmission after research, the risk area may not be designated; Counties (cities, districts, and banners) where local epidemics occur must effectively implement various measures for normalized epidemic prevention and control, and there is no need to delineate risk areas.

“People’s Daily” (version 03, November 22, 2022)

