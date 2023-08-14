Standardized production of amphorae started 3000 years ago

In a cooperation project with Stanford University and the Universidad Complutense de Madrid, researchers from the Austrian Archaeological Institute of the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW) examined amphorae that were used in pre-Roman, Roman and Byzantine times for the transport of goods throughout the Mediterranean region – from Portugal to the Black Sea and the Levant – were used.

»The large number of transport amphorae available as archaeological finds offers the opportunity to learn more about the economy in the period from the 1st millennium BC to the 1st millennium BC. to the 15th century AD,” says the Madrid archaeologist Horacio González Cesteros. “We now understand better how agricultural mass products were packaged and efficiently transported over long distances.” The team is currently presenting the results in a publication in the ÖAW publishing house.

In it, the researchers describe that the production of transport containers for liquid and semi-liquid goods was subject to a constant standardization process. There were standard forms that could be carried by one person alone, for example, or that were equally suitable for transport by land, river or sea. Comparable with today’s freight containers, such as the well-known ISO containers on ships, trains and trucks, the reason for this was above all efficient transport logistics and the optimal coordination of production and sales processes. The results also provide insight into the strong networking and high complexity of the economy at that time.

Germania conquered with Spanish olive oil

In several case studies, the international team examined transport amphorae from different production sites from pre-Roman, Roman and Byzantine times. The shape, capacity, stamps and inscriptions, material composition and craftsmanship of the amphorae were determined and compared. The researchers then related these results to regional developments and historical events.

This explains an increase in the production of amphorae for olive oil in southern Spain due to the Roman conquest of Germania. The arrival of large numbers of soldiers to the northern frontier of the Roman Empire in the Augustan period had a direct impact on olive oil production there, as the troops had to be supplied with oil, wine and other Mediterranean products.

Increasing demand in the Roman Empire

Production sites therefore adapted to changed economic conditions. Increased demand meant that new amphora shapes were introduced and more varied local shapes were no longer produced. The volume to weight ratio was regularly increased to meet the strong demand of a growing Roman Empire for goods from the provinces. Deliveries were made to the entire world known at the time – even as far as India.

“Nevertheless, one cannot speak of “industrial” production in the modern sense,” explains Horacio González Cesteros, who did research at the Academy of Sciences in Vienna before moving to Madrid. »The standardization of amphorae was not accompanied by industrialization, extreme specialization and mass production. Because unlike today, the products were handmade by the potters, which meant that a certain deviation from the standard was unavoidable.«

Depending on the type of product, a different form of transport amphora was chosen. While wine was transported in cylindrical amphorae, amphorae for oil were often bulbous. The average capacity for amphorae was an impressive 20 to 30 liters.

The recent discovery of a 1st century BC shipwreck. BC in the sea north of Rome, which contained hundreds of amphorae, shows that new finds are still to be discovered along the ancient maritime trade routes. The almost intact load of amphorae offers archaeologists new material to further research the ancient economic system.