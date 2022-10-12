On October 10th, the audience photographed and displayed representative intangible cultural heritage works and cultural and creative boutiques in the exhibition hall of the fifth unit of the “Forward New Era” theme achievement exhibition “Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Building a Socialist Cultural Power”.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhang Yuwei

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, October 11. Topic: Stand up the spiritual backbone of the new era – Seeing the cultural construction of the new era from the theme achievement exhibition of “Forwarding the New Era”

Xinhua News Agency reporters Zhou Wei and Xu Zhuang

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has attached great importance to cultural construction, closely focusing on the goal of building a strong country through socialist culture, and around the mission and task of raising the flag, gathering people’s hearts, cultivating new talents, revitalizing culture and developing image, and promoting cultural development. The construction has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes.

“This group of bookcases displays the important works and research results of the party’s innovative theory, as well as key themed publications in recent years. This group of bookshelves displays more than 70 representative intangible cultural heritage works and cultural and creative works…” At the achievement exhibition on the theme of “Endeavoring a New Era”, following the lively narration of the docents, visiting the splendid physical exhibitions and all-media exhibitions with pictures and texts, a grand picture of cultural construction in the new era is slowly unfolding in front of people’s eyes.

On October 10, the audience watched film-related cultural products in the exhibition hall of "Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Building a Socialist Cultural Power" in the fifth unit of the "Endeavour New Era" theme achievement exhibition.

Inspiring self-confidence and self-improvement, loving the party, loving the country and socialism have become the strong voice of the times

In the exhibition hall of “Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Building a Socialist Cultural Power” in the fifth unit of the central comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the “Forward New Era” theme achievement exhibition, the first to fourth volumes of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” are displayed in a conspicuous position.

As the whole party and the whole society celebrate the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the fourth volume of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” is published in both Chinese and English versions and is distributed at home and abroad.

Ideological work is the work of establishing the heart for the country and the soul for the nation. Over the past 10 years, the propaganda, ideological and cultural departments have insisted on the study, publicity and interpretation of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics as the top priority, in-depth promotion of Marxist theoretical research and construction projects and other brand building, to promote the party’s innovative theory to spread more openly and more widely. Broader and deeper.

In the exhibition, pictures vividly explain the party’s innovative theory “flying into the homes of ordinary people”——

Members of the Central Propaganda Group went to Bogui Community, Haikou City, Hainan Province to preach the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 18th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to the grassroots cadres and masses; members of the “8090” Theory Propaganda Group in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province carried out propaganda activities; edited and published a series of “Face-to-face with theoretical hotspots” Popular theoretical readings; production and broadcast of TV special films such as “Dare to Teach the Sun and the Moon to Change the New Sky” and “We Walk on the Road”…

“Unremittingly use the latest achievements of the party’s innovative theory to arm the mind, guide the practice, and stimulate the spiritual power of self-confidence and self-improvement.”

From promoting the reading of the original works, learning the original texts, and understanding the principles to drive the whole party and the whole society to form a strong atmosphere of learning, thinking, and comprehension, to innovating the methods of theoretical dissemination to make the party’s innovative theories more accessible, and then to building a strong theoretical research and publicity position to launch a A large number of in-depth and weighty research results… A series of important measures have guided the cadres and the masses to further clarify the truth of “why the Communist Party of China can, why Marxism can do it, and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good”, thus making it more firm to follow China‘s Faith and confidence in realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on the road of socialism with characteristics.

The people have faith, the country has strength, and the nation has hope.

In the showcase, the medal of “National Moral Model” is shining brightly; on the screen, the advanced deeds of the “Model of the Times” are touching; on the display board, the members of the Communist Youth League and the Young Pioneers issued a message of “Please rest assured the party, strengthen the country and me” to the Tiananmen Gate Tower. The Oath of Youth… The core socialist values ​​are widely promoted, and love for the party, the country, and socialism has become the strong voice of the times.

From extensive propaganda and education on socialism with Chinese characteristics and the Chinese dream, promoting the normalization and institutionalization of ideal and belief education, and improving the ideological and political work system, to establishing and improving the party and national meritorious honor recognition system, and setting up martyrs’ memorial days; from deepening the mass spiritual civilization Creating and building a new era of civilized practice centers, promoting the construction of a great learning country, and organizing and carrying out a series of special actions and rectifications such as “Qinglang”, “cleaning the Internet” and “protecting seedlings” to make the Internet more abundant and strong… In the new era, the spirit of the Chinese nation The building stands majestically.

On October 10, the audience visited the exhibition hall of "Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Building a Socialist Cultural Power" in the fifth unit of the "Endeavoring New Era" theme achievement exhibition.

Adhere to the integrity and innovation of the Chinese culture, and carry forward Everbright in the continuous inheritance

At the exhibition, in front of the “Fuxing Bunko” showcase, people stopped to watch this large-scale historical document series just published.

“Cultivating history and establishing classics, preserving history and enlightening wisdom, and cultivating people, this is a tradition of the Chinese nation that has lasted for thousands of years.” General Secretary Xi Jinping wrote a preface to “Fuxing Wenku” titled “Forging Firmly on the Road to Revival”.

Under the personal care and promotion of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the Chinese culture has been carried forward in the continuous inheritance, showing strong vitality, cohesion and influence.

In the central comprehensive exhibition area of ​​the exhibition, the whole picture of Liangzhu Ancient City Ruins Park, the aerial view of the core area of ​​Quanzhou Ancient City, as well as the exhibits such as Cantonese embroidery, Huimo, and cloisonne are dizzying; the Dictionary of my country’s Intangible Cultural Heritage reflects the practical experience of China‘s intangible cultural heritage protection. , theoretical exploration and outstanding achievements; the “Why China” exhibition is presented in the form of video, relying on the vivid image of a vast river to show the origin, development context and brilliant achievements of Chinese civilization…

In the local exhibition area, “Chinese Paintings of Past Dynasties” shows the magnificent achievements of ancient Chinese painting; the woodcarving “Multiple Splendid Views in Minxiang” depicts the beautiful scenery of Xiadang Township, Shouning County, Fujian Province; the shape of the early Xia Dynasty granary reproduces the top ten archaeological innovations in the country in 2020 Huaiyang Shizhuang Ruins, one of the discoveries…

In the Tianjin exhibition area, Zhang Hongzheng, the representative inheritor of Yangliuqingqing painting, was busy making New Year paintings for the audience. “In recent years, the state has strengthened the protection of traditional craftsmanship, and the social attention is also very high. In this good era, we are confident that the ‘old craftsmanship’ will radiate new vitality.” Zhang Hong said.

From the promulgation of “Several Opinions on Strengthening the Reform of the Protection and Utilization of Cultural Relics”, “The Great Wall, the Grand Canal, and the Long March National Cultural Park Construction Plan”, etc., to the in-depth implementation of the project of inheritance and development of Chinese excellent traditional culture; There are countless “fans” of TV programs such as “Remember Nostalgia”, “China in Classics”, “National Treasure”, “Tang Palace Night Banquet”; more than 2,500 intangible cultural heritage workshops have been established across the country to help fight poverty and revitalize rural areas, to my country ranks first in the world with 42 items on the UNESCO Intangible Heritage List… Looking at the land of the state, the practice of promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture is magnificent, and more cultural relics and cultural heritage are “lived”. The ancient civilization is confidently marching towards a cultural power.

“Changjin Lake”, “My Motherland and Me”, “Big River”, “Chicken Feather Flying to the Sky”, “The World“… At the exhibition, a group of excellent film and television posters showed the literary style of the new era; readers read red classics in the Beijing Book Building Books, the Lei Feng Literary and Art Volunteer Service Group of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles held a condolence performance for the builders of the Xiongan New Area… A picture of cultural activities records the wonderful spiritual life of the new era.

In response to the new demands and expectations of the people, over the past 10 years, my country has deepened its cultural reform and development, deepened the supply-side structural reform in the cultural field, and made the public cultural service system more complete. By the end of 2021, there will be 2,542 radio and television broadcasting institutions, 3,215 public libraries, 3,316 cultural centers and 6,183 museums nationwide. So far, all public libraries, cultural centers, art galleries, comprehensive cultural stations and most museums have been opened for free.

Adhere to the priority of social benefits, the integration of social benefits and economic benefits, the comprehensive development of cultural undertakings, cultural industries and tourism, the people feel the happiness brought by “cultural well-off”.

On October 10, the audience photographed the medal of "National Moral Model" in the exhibition hall of the fifth unit of "Strengthening Cultural Confidence and Building a Socialist Cultural Power" of the "Forward New Era" theme achievement exhibition.

Tell Chinese stories well, the image of China that is credible, lovely and respectable will be brighter

A dazzling image that transports audiences back to a night that stoked Asia in 2019.

On May 15, 2019, under the vast night sky, the “Bird’s Nest” of the National Stadium was brightly lit. Artists from all over the world sang and danced with great enthusiasm, presenting a wonderful Asian cultural carnival, adding an indelible touch to the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations.

How to spread the voice of China in the new era better and farther? The Asian Culture Carnival and other exhibition boards with pictures and data allow the audience to have an overview of the achievements of the publicity work in the past 10 years——

From the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations, to the BRICS Symposium on State Governance and Administration, to the 2021 South-South Human Rights Forum, a series of major diplomatic activities will introduce China‘s experience and voice to the world in an all-round and multi-angle manner, and promote exchanges and mutual exchanges among human civilizations. Kam;

From the meticulous creation of special columns, websites, and integrated media brands by the central media, to actively building a global media multilateral exchange and cooperation platform, holding a series of media think tank exchange activities, and then to the establishment of the “Belt and Road” News Cooperation Alliance and the “Belt and Road” International Think Tank Cooperation Committee , the “Belt and Road” reporter organization cooperation platform, the international communication capacity building has been accelerated, and the story of China and the Communist Party of China is told to the world;

From comprehensive cultural outreach brands such as “Perception of China“, to “Centennial Founding of the Communist Party: The Red Trip of Overseas Media”, to “Happy Spring Festival”, international art festivals and other foreign cultural exchange activities, multi-level cultural exchanges have been carried out extensively, and the national Cultural soft power and the influence of Chinese culture have increased significantly.

Promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind with mutual learning of civilizations; build a consensus on human values ​​with the soul of culture; sing the Chinese story with the voice of culture—Chinese culture has blossomed into a new era of brilliance, promoting the beauty and commonness of Chinese civilization and other civilizations. Harmonious coexistence.

The Chinese women’s volleyball team successfully defended their title in the 2019 Women’s Volleyball World Cup, Wu Dajing raised the five-star red flag at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Su Yiming held the gold medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics… A classic picture framed each exciting moment.

The exhibition board shows that “driving 300 million people to participate in ice and snow sports” has become a reality, national fitness has become a national strategy, and public fitness awareness has generally increased.

“Strong sports will make China strong, and if national sports prosper, sports will prosper.” A visitor from the Party Construction Work Department of China Construction Science and Industry said with emotion, “To develop sports and enhance people’s physique, each of us is a witness to the construction of a strong sports country. , participants, beneficiaries.”

In the exhibition hall, a photo of the first China Youth Football League in 2022 is impressive. This is exactly what the contemporary Chinese youth look like when they struggle tenaciously, surpass themselves, and strive to pursue their dreams.

On the road of revival, the credible, lovely and respectable image of China will be more vivid.

