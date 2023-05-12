Standstill at the start of the holidays: How the train warning strike hits Hamburg > – News

Status: 05/12/2023 4:24 p.m A new nationwide warning strike on the railways falls in the holiday season in Hamburg: The railway and transport union (EVG) wants to paralyze train traffic in Germany for 50 hours from Sunday evening.

The time from Sunday 10 p.m. to Tuesday evening at 12 p.m. is affected. Deutsche Bahn confirmed that all long-distance traffic will be completely discontinued in the meantime. All ICE and IC trains will then remain in the depots, and even in regional transport “mostly no trains will run during the strike,” said a spokesman.

Passengers can use tickets flexibly

It is already the third warning strike at Deutsche Bahn this year and this time it falls in the middle of the Hamburg Whitsun holidays, which last from May 15th to 19th. Passengers who want to postpone their trip planned for May 14 to 16 due to the strike can now use their long-distance ticket booked up to and including May 11 flexibly up to and including Sunday evening.

A railway spokesman assumed that rail traffic could be maintained largely smoothly, at least until the warning strike began on Sunday evening. “After what I know now, I would definitely want to see Sunday as safe for traffic,” said the spokesman.

Hamburg S-Bahn expects “massive impairments”

The warning strike is intended to affect Deutsche Bahn, but also almost all of the around 50 other rail providers. The Hamburg S-Bahn expects “massive impairments”. During the last warning strike there was an emergency service. The railway operator Metronom advises commuters to refrain from driving from Sunday evening to Tuesday. There could also be far-reaching restrictions on the AKN.

Subways and buses of the elevated railway should run

The elevated railway is not affected by the strike – its buses and subways are to run. Metrobus line 13 is to be extended to Elbbrücken or to Harburg train station, so that Hamburg residents from the south have a better chance of getting across the Elbe.

Tariff talks falter

The EVG justified the renewed warning strike with the sluggish talks that have been going on for over two months. The union negotiates for around 230,000 employees and insists on twelve percent more wages, but at least 650 euros more per month. The railway wants to completion of public service Orientate, which was achieved at the end of April.

