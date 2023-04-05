Respawn Entertainment ed Electronic Arts hanno condiviso i requirements officers of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor per PC in view of the launch, set for next April 28, 2023, also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

The detail that immediately catches the eye is the storage space required to install the game, well 155 GB, which makes Cal Kestis’ new adventure one of the biggest heavyweights, at least in single player games at launch. At the moment the dimensions of the console versions are not known, which however we assume will not be very different.

Weight aside, system requirements are basically identical to those erroneously leaked early on Steam last December and appear above average for the minimums – just think that a GTX 1070 is recommended.

Minimum

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7-7700, AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Memoria: 8GB in RAM

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, AMD Radeon RX 580

VRAM: 8GB

Storage space: 155GB

Recommended

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i5-11600K, AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Memory: 16GB of RAM

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 o AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

VRAM: 8GB

Storage space: 155GB

Just a few days ago we published on our pages the proven Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with our impressions after three hours of gameplay.