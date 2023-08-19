Star Witness in ‘El Chapo’ Trial Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison Despite Confessions of 150 Murders

Headline: Notorious Drug Lord who Ordered 150 Murders Receives a Shockingly Light Sentence

Subtitle: Colombian Cartel Leader ‘Chupeta’ to Be Released Next Year Despite Shocking Confession

Brooklyn, NY – Juan Carlos Ramírez Abadía, also known as ‘Chupeta’, stunned the courtroom as he confessed to ordering the murder of approximately 150 people during his reign as the leader of the Cartel del Norte del Valle de Colombia. Not only did ‘Chupeta’ admit to his involvement in these heinous crimes, but he also revealed that he personally carried out some of these murders. He managed to amass considerable wealth by smuggling hundreds of tons of cocaine into the United States. However, despite these horrifying revelations, a Brooklyn judge sentenced him to a mere 20 years in prison.

The lenient sentence, announced earlier this week, implies that ‘Chupeta’ could be released as early as next year. This shocking decision by the court takes into account his “good behavior” behind bars and the time he has already served since his arrest in Brazil in 2007.

Many are outraged by the light punishment granted to this convicted criminal, given the scale of his crimes. ‘Chupeta’ played a vital role as a star witness in the trial against Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, another infamous drug trafficker. The US Department of Justice (DOJ) valued ‘Chupeta’s’ extensive cooperation in bringing down Guzmán, who is currently serving a life sentence in a maximum-security prison in Colorado.

The Colombian drug lord, whose face has been disfigured by multiple plastic surgeries to evade capture, described his ruthless criminal activities during court proceedings in 2018. ‘Chupeta’ chillingly detailed his involvement in various murders, including shooting an enemy in the face from close range. Shockingly, he admitted ordering the execution of an operative, the operative’s wife, and their child in New York. He also confessed to killing women and seeking revenge by murdering 36 members of a traitor’s family and associates.

“It is impossible to be the leader of a cartel in Colombia without using violence,” ‘Chupeta’ candidly stated in court.

Furthermore, ‘Chupeta’ revealed that with the assistance of ‘El Chapo’, he was able to transport over 400 tons of cocaine to the United States between 1989 and 2007. He testified that Colombian authorities seized about $1 billion from him.

‘Chupeta’ claimed that Guzmán requested the largest quantities of “100% pure cocaine of the highest quality”, of which ‘Chupeta’ would keep 40% as part of their drug trafficking partnership. He stated that he agreed to the arrangement due to the efficiency with which Guzmán moved shipments across the border.

The US government had previously offered a reward of $5 million for information leading to the arrest of ‘Chupeta’, whom they considered one of the largest cocaine traffickers in Colombia. His violent past spans decades, with accusations of multiple homicides in Colombia and ordering the executions of various traffickers.

It is believed that ‘Chupeta’ became involved in drug trafficking in 1986, and by the early 1990s, he was already facilitating significant drug shipments to Los Angeles and San Antonio, Texas, via the Mexican Pacific. The drugs were then distributed to the operatives of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Operating primarily from Cali, Colombia, ‘Chupeta’s’ organization had an extensive distribution network in New York, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Department of Justice stated that ‘Chupeta’ and his associates earned over $10 billion for the transportation of over 500 tons of cocaine. The illicit proceeds were laundered through a complex network of money counters, messengers, and launderers, according to federal prosecutors.

Moreover, ‘Chupeta’ established “corruption offices” that bribed police officers and officials for information about actions against the Norte del Valle Cartel. His organization also operated “hitman offices”, responsible for murdering, torturing, and kidnapping rivals and debtors, as alleged in the indictment.

At the time of his extradition in 2008, US, Mexican, and Colombian authorities had seized over 48,000 pounds (21,700 kilos) of cocaine linked to the ‘Chupetas’ organization.

While ‘Chupeta’ awaits his early release, concerns are mounting about the message sent by this lenient sentence. Victims’ families and advocates for justice call for a reconsideration of the punishment that this unrepentant criminal will face for his brutal past.

