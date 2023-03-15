Home News Starlink lowers the price of satellite internet reservation for El Salvador
News

Starlink lowers the price of satellite internet reservation for El Salvador

by admin
Starlink lowers the price of satellite internet reservation for El Salvador
Home Nationals Starlink lowers the price of satellite internet reservation for El Salvador
Nationals

Mar 15, 2023, 11:31 am

Starlink, Elon Musk’s high-speed satellite internet, announced the reduction of the reserve price for El Salvador, going from $99 to $9 in March, and to which Salvadorans can access.

Although there is no specific date for the company’s entry into the Salvadoran market, it is expected to enter the second quarter of 2023, but Salvadorans can book now. The company announced that it will respond to applications in order of arrival.

To reserve, you can follow the following steps:

  1. Enter: starlink.com.
  2. On the main page, at the bottom, you must write “El Salvador” in the search engine that appears right there, and then press where it says “Check Availability”.
  3. The above will take you to a new page where you must enter all your information and follow the instructions to make your reservation payment of $9.



Next PostAnnual inflation in Argentina exceeds 100%

See also  President of Guatemala to Petro

You may also like

“SPID for public administration personnel”

Alias ​​“La Sugar”, a dangerous gang member is...

Arauca faces school desertion, due to the lack...

Councilor Maggi and the Control Room of the...

Subject to prison who physically, verbally and sexually...

ABC of the pension reform in Colombia

launch of a support service for the implementation...

There are 42 days left for El Salvador...

Announce discounts on concert tickets

Zangrillo, Public Administration more attractive on the job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy