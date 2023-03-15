Starlink, Elon Musk’s high-speed satellite internet, announced the reduction of the reserve price for El Salvador, going from $99 to $9 in March, and to which Salvadorans can access.

Although there is no specific date for the company’s entry into the Salvadoran market, it is expected to enter the second quarter of 2023, but Salvadorans can book now. The company announced that it will respond to applications in order of arrival.

To reserve, you can follow the following steps: