Home » Starlink recognizes the Government of El Salvador for installing internet in schools – Diario La Página
News

Starlink recognizes the Government of El Salvador for installing internet in schools – Diario La Página

by admin

Starlink, the satellite internet company operated by SpaceX, has praised the efforts of the Government of El Salvador and the Ministry of Education for taking measures to close the digital divide in the country’s schools, through the installation of the navigation service of Starlink.

The Starlink company highlighted that the Ministry of Education of El Salvador, like others around the world, is implementing the Starlink service in schools to contribute to overcoming the digital divide.

As of April 12 of this year, El Salvador became the pioneer in Central America by implementing a revolutionary service that will play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and provide students with effective access to online educational resources.

See also  [Lovely China, magnificent mountain and river scenery just right]National Day holiday tourists have a panoramic view of the beautiful rivers and mountains of the motherland_Xinhua News

You may also like

DRC opens new embassy in Botswana

Itinerant route of the Office of the Attorney...

From tomorrow, the rainfall in southern China will...

“Profound regret” of Potenza, only 350 tickets for...

Eastern DRC: “EAC troops have failed”, says Christophe...

This is how Neiva prepares to celebrate Mother’s...

Kosovo, political chaos after the arrest of the...

A week in pictures – Lääne Elu

The love of a military mother that transcends...

Xi Jinping inspected Hebei and presided over a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy