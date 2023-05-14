Starlink recognizes the Government of El Salvador for installing internet in schools – Diario La Página

Starlink, the satellite internet company operated by SpaceX, has praised the efforts of the Government of El Salvador and the Ministry of Education for taking measures to close the digital divide in the country’s schools, through the installation of the navigation service of Starlink.

The Starlink company highlighted that the Ministry of Education of El Salvador, like others around the world, is implementing the Starlink service in schools to contribute to overcoming the digital divide.

As of April 12 of this year, El Salvador became the pioneer in Central America by implementing a revolutionary service that will play a crucial role in bridging the digital divide and provide students with effective access to online educational resources.