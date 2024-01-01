Starry sky in January: The winter hexagon can be seen

As of: 7:02 p.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

The darker the environment, the more likely it is to see shooting stars

At the beginning of January it rains shooting stars: the Quadrantids meteor shower can be seen in the sky after midnight. Venus appears as the morning star, and it’s worth looking in a certain direction for a spectacular wintry sparkle.

After dark you can see bright Jupiter in the southeast. Apart from the moon (full moon on January 25th), the planet is by far the brightest star in the evening sky.

At the beginning of the month it sets in the west around 3 a.m., and in mid-January shortly after 2 a.m., so there is plenty of time to use binoculars or a telescope to observe the path of its four brightest moons: evening after evening they are in different positions, but always in one straight line.

We have to say goodbye to the ringed planet Saturn for a long time in the middle of the month. On the first evenings of January it can be seen just above the southwest horizon before setting shortly before 9 p.m.

Venus begins the new year as a bright morning star. At the beginning of January it rises shortly after 5 a.m. in the southeast. In the telescope it appears small and rounded because it is far away from us and almost fully illuminated by the sun.

You can observe a particularly large number of shooting stars until January 10th. This is the Quadrantids meteor shower. The maximum is reached on the 4th of the month and the best observation time is after midnight.

In the typical Central European winter sky, the view to the southeast and south is particularly impressive: there you can find the spectacular winter hexagon with the bright stars Sirius in Canis Major, Rigel in Orion, Aldebaran in Taurus, Kapella in Fuhrmann, Castor in Gemini and Procyon in Canis Lesser .

The Milky Way runs through the winter hexagon and across the zenith to the northwest. There you can find the W-shaped Cassiopeia and the bright star Deneb in the Swan.

In the west the autumn constellations Andromeda and Pegasus say goodbye, in the southwest the whale expands. In the east the lion heralds the spring sky; To the northeast is the Great Dipper, whose main stars form the Big Dipper.

The sun always shows spectacular spots and flares. This can also lead to northern lights in our latitudes.

On January 3rd, the Earth reaches its closest position to the Sun, but this does not affect the course of the seasons. These are caused by the tilt of the earth’s axis.

