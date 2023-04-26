Home » Stars of China | Asking the Sky
News

Stars of China | Asking the Sky

by admin
    Stars of China | Asking the Sky
    April 26, 2023 14:13 | Source: CCTV

    Exploring the space and time of the universe is a thousand-year dream of the Chinese nation. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China’s aerospace industry has developed rapidly and achieved extraordinary results by conducting space surveys and exploring the universe and chasing dreams. Under the earnest entrustment and guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping, the goal and direction of China’s aerospace industry have become clearer. CCTV’s “Lianbo +” launched a poster to take you to witness China’s aerospace power through a few sets of numbers.

    (China Central Radio and Television Network CCTV)

  • Editor: Liang Bo
