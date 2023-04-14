The lawyer and political consultant Lester Toledo, who is in exile because the government of Nicolás Maduro tried to arrest him, responded to Jorge Rodríguez’s statements in which he proposed that the opposition apologize to Tibisay Lucena.

“Begin by apologizing to the mothers of the young people who were murdered in the street, to the political prisoners, to those who were tortured, and to the thousands of families that were separated and are spread throughout the world as a result of the humanitarian crisis that they created with their looting. Cynical!” said Toledo in Twitter.

Rodríguez’s proposal to the CNE

All this after the statements by Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly in 2020, when he gave a speech in tribute to Tibisay Lucena, former president of the National Electoral Council who died on Wednesday. And he proposed that the electoral entity demand from the opposition a letter of apology to Lucena as a first requirement to request technical assistance.

Rodríguez praised Lucena, whom he attributed to the “best presidency in the history of the CNE,” and praised the voting system designed by the official. But he insulted the opposition by calling its leaders “bastards.”

«I think, I don’t know what the Electoral Power will say. I think that for any request made by these bastards (Unitary Platform) for electoral events that are organized by the electoral system designed by Tibisay Lucena, the Electoral Power, in respect and homage to the greatest president, asks them to insult for social networks, as a first requirement, a letter of apology to Tibisay Lucena,” Rodríguez said in the parliamentary session.

“We only have the giant chest that leaves us full of sadness today, they apologize, we pay all tributes to Tibisay Lucena,” he added.

