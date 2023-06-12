Home » “Start from the heart to release pressure and move forward” – Dongyang City Fire Rescue Brigade launches psychological counseling education Zhejiang Online Jinhua Channel
In order to do a good job in the mental health education of all commanders and fighters, and guide them to correctly face and resolve the pressure problems that arise in work and life, according to the recent characteristics of heavy duty and heavy work for all personnel on duty, recently, Dongyang City Fire Rescue Brigade With the theme of starting from the heart and moving forward to relieve pressure, we carry out psychological counseling education.

In the class, the chief officer of the team station took the theme of “starting from the heart to relieve pressure and move forward”, combined with the nature and current working status of fire rescue personnel, and used easy-to-understand words and typical story cases to teach all staff how to correctly understand Psychological stress, how to relieve stress, how to relieve stress, how to cultivate healthy psychological emotions, rationally use psychological defense mechanisms and psychological counseling to adjust psychological stress in a timely manner and maintain a good mental state.

After the education, everyone said that they benefited a lot from this education. They not only learned the knowledge of psychological counseling, broadened their horizons and increased their knowledge, but also relieved the pressure and enhanced their confidence, so that everyone can more clearly understand the impact of healthy psychology on important impact on work and life. In the future, we will strengthen self-regulation, devote ourselves to work and life with a more positive attitude and full enthusiasm, and complete various tasks with high quality and efficiency.

In the next step, the brigade will continue to carry out psychological counseling activities and mental health counseling and education on a regular basis, further smooth communication channels, and create a good environment for the team with stable thinking, healthy body and mind, and an active atmosphere.

