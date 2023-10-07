Start of Anuga in Cologne: Still a lot of organic – but for less money – news

Starting today, new nutritional products from 7,800 exhibitors from 118 countries will be presented at the leading international trade fair Anuga; access is only available to specialist audiences. This time the focus of the trade fair is on organic, plant-based and halal products. There are many ideas: from yogurt substitutes made from apricot kernels to cannabis chips. However, only about a third of such innovations will actually become established, according to the industry association Federal Association of the German Food Industry (BVE).

One development that can be clearly seen in the German food industry is the decline in consumer spending on organic products: last year, 600 million euros less was spent on organic food.

Still a lot of organic – but for less money

But this is not a move away from organic, but “more of a shift,” says Jörg Marksteiner from the WDR business editorial team. Although people would spend less on organic food, they would still buy a similar amount. They tend to do this at cheaper prices in supermarkets and discounters, which is why the latter have an increase of 11 percent in sales of organic products. Organic shops and health food stores, on the other hand, are experiencing major declines in sales.

Discounters like Aldi or Lidl are relying more and more on organic products, says Marksteiner, and are increasingly working with organic associations like Demeter or Bioland. That’s why many discounters now have some organic minimum standards, but some also have certified products with stricter standards.