Start of fire in an apartment, closed via San Giorgio [notiziediprato.it]

Start of fire in an apartment, closed via San Giorgio

The alarm was triggered shortly after 6 pm. A vehicle from the via Paronese headquarters was on site at the request of the owners. They are not injured

It was necessary to close via San Giorgio in the center of Prato to traffic to allow the intervention of the fire brigade in an apartment due to a fire alarm triggered on the report of the owners who saw smoke coming out of the door on returning home. It happened around 6pm today, June 26th. Fortunately, the surgery turned out to be less serious than expected. In fact, it was a matter of a fire that was stopped in time inside a closet. They are not injured or intoxicated. Firefighters also made the area safe. The causes appear to be accidental.

