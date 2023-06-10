Start of fire in the garage in Vernio, probable cause of lightning – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VERNIO (PRATO), JUNE 10 – The firefighters of the Vaiano detachment (Prato) intervened this afternoon around Montepiano, in the municipality of Vernio due to a fire in a garage. According to the firefighters, the probable cause was a lightning strike near the house. No injuries or further damage are reported.



The firefighters, who arrived on the spot with two vehicles, after having ascertained that the fire was extinguished, proceeded with an electric fan to secure the premises concerned, completely invaded by smoke. (HANDLE).

