Start of school, only 1 out of 3 institutes is accessible to students with motor disabilities

A few weeks and then the new school year begins. However, it seems that many problems remain intact, such as the accessibility of institutions for students with disabilities.

To highlight this aspect, the Istat Annual Report which calculates that one out of three schools is not accessible to pupils with motor disabilities.

Also, only the 19% of schools last year, according to Italia Oggi, underwent interventions to remove architectural barriers.

The report, in highlighting the situation of discomfort relating to architectural barriers in schools, underlines how the accessibility requirements concern not only theabsence of physical barriers but also there availability of sensory-perceptive aids intended for the orientation of people with sensory disabilities and the presence of accessible IT tools appropriately adapted to the specific needs of students with disabilities.

The report highlights a better situation al North compared to Southern Italy. In particular, the most virtuous region is Valle d’Aosta.

As for the computer workstations adapted to pupils with disabilities, in this case the Istat report reveals that the 76% some schools are prepared in this sense, with the regions of central Italy doing better than those of the south.

For efficient school inclusion, however, the workstation should be inside the classroom. According to Istat, however, only the 46% of the adapted computer stations are located inside the classroomwith the remaining percentage instead being in another classroom, away from classmates.

