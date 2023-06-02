start of the assignment of Erp housing to the evacuated people, Bonaccini signs the ordinance – Emilia-Romagna Region

The allocation of housing of public housing construction (Erp) to citizens who have had to leave their homes, according to precise priority criteria. The authorisation, for managers of the integrated water service, a draw water from sources of supply other than the ordinary ones, for the time strictly necessary to restore the latter. Again, new indications for it disposal of the huge amount of waste caused by the flood.

The main contents of the new ordinance signed by Stefano Bonaccinipresident of the Emilia-Romagna Region and delegate commissioner for the management of the emergency caused by the flood.



The contents of the provision

First of all, the casa. Municipalities will be able to assign the accommodation Erp who become available, even in derogation from the rankings, a evacuated citizens from their homes due to floods, according to these priority criteria: to those who are already assignees of Erp accommodation; to those placed in the ranking for the assignment of Erp accommodation; to citizens, identified by the Social Services of the Municipality, who meet the income requirements for access to the Erp; to citizens identified by the Social Services of the Municipality.

The assignment to those who had to ski their home will be definitively, in the event that they are already assignees of Erp accommodation or in the ranking and temporarily in other cases, for a period not exceeding 6 months, renewable only once .

The ordinance then authorizes i managers of the integrated water servicei.e. the suppliers of water for drinking water use who provide the service of distribution of drinking water to the population of the flooded municipalities, to withdraw water from different sources of supply from ordinary ones, to make it drinkable and supply it to homes.

I managers of the energy service distribution servicein particular gas and district heating, are authorized to carry out all the interventions necessary for the restoration of networks and distribution systems of services in the Municipalities affected by the emergency.

Between indicated sediments in the previous ordinance, it is specified that both those linked to flood phenomena and those deriving from landslides must be included, coming from public and private areas, from flooded areas, and therefore by way of example also from roads and agricultural areas, as long as they are not contaminated.

The term “sediments” refers to the muddy waters, silts and lands deriving from meteoric events.

I materials deriving from alluvial events and landslides, also taken from natural and artificial watercourses following the collapse of embankments or transported by water, if not mixed with waste, can be managed on sitei.e. grouped in dedicated areas awaiting subsequent use.

It is authorized landfill disposal of waste deriving from treatment operations aimed at recovering waste from flood events.

The animal carcasses from breeding, mixed with waste deriving from collapses following flood events (which do not fall within the classification of by-products of animal origin as they are not recoverable) are special waste and must be disposed of in landfills.

Provisions are also made for the management of liquid waste.