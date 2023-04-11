The airline EasyFly began to promote the flight on its social networks Medellin-Valledupar, round trip, which will come into operation on April 25. In addition, he clarified that there will be two weekly flights between the cities.

This route emerged as an alternative for tourists who want to enjoy the Vallenato Festival 2023, which will take place from April 26 to 30 in Valledupar.

EasyFly is also promoting the Medellín-Pasto route, with 3 weekly flights, which were enabled on Monday, April 10. On the other hand, on Wednesday April 12 will open a daily flight on the Bogota-Pereira route.

Finally, the airline announced the Medellín-Cúcuta route for April 27. This flight would be made 2 times a week.