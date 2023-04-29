Start the first season!Look at the “transcript” of China’s economy｜Surging and dynamic private enterprises look at “Zhejiang”_Hangzhou Net

Start the first season!Look at the “transcript” of China’s economy｜Surging and dynamic private enterprises look at “Zhejiang”

In the first quarter, my country’s private economy contributed significantly to economic recovery. The number of registered private enterprises across the country exceeded 49 million, and private enterprises accounted for 92.3% of the total number of enterprises. There were 2.039 million new private enterprises, a year-on-year increase of 10.7%. The “four new” economies of new technologies, new industries, new formats, and new models empower the development of the private economy, and enthusiasm for innovation and entrepreneurship is booming.

Against the backdrop of uncertainties in the global economy, how can the vitality of my country’s private enterprises be released? How did the private economy become the “main force” for steady growth in the first quarter? “The first season of the opening! Looking at the “Report Card” of China‘s Economy” Looking at Zhejiang, a major economic province, forging an “anchor” of peace of mind for the private economy.