Tomáš Strachota breeds exotic birds in the garden of his family home and has been focusing on zebra finches and diamondback pigeons for twelve years. The birds bring him not only joy, but also regularly gold medals from exhibitions. This year even from the world championships in Naples, Italy.

In the interview, Strachota explains what a person must fulfill in order to become a breeder, how birds are evaluated at exhibitions, why it is not a good idea to buy the first parrots or how difficult it is to breed the right color combination.

How demanding a hobby is breeding?

As long as one does not need to have dozens of cages and dozens of pairs of birds at home, it is not difficult. But in larger quantities it is. I personally have 35 nesting pairs and taking care of them, i.e. cleaning the cages, feeding them and so on, takes me about half an hour to an hour a day on average.

Well, it doesn’t end there, does it?

In my case, of course, I have to include various trips to meetings and exhibitions. However, the time requirement is not the most difficult part.

So what?

It is the most difficult