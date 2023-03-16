As of today, Prosperidad Social began the payment corresponding to the months of January and February 2023 to the beneficiaries of Colombia Mayor in the main cities of the country. In the rest of the municipalities, the payment will begin on Friday, March 17.

The National Government disposed of more than 284,000 million pesos to guarantee payment to more than 1.6 million older people throughout the country. Each person will receive 160,000 pesos in this payment: 80,000 corresponding to January and another 80,000 corresponding to February, which will be available for collection until March 31.

This year, the operator in charge of paying the subsidy in all the country’s municipalities will be SuperGiros, which has an allied network of more than 27,000 payment points. The list of payment points by municipality is available at the following link: list of payment points.

In addition, this year people over the age of 90 can receive payments at home, as long as they accept it. SuperGIROS will contact the beneficiary and coordinate the delivery of the incentive.

Social Prosperity will announce the beginning of the cycle payment through text messages to the beneficiaries. When the participant is at the payment point, they must identify themselves as a beneficiary of Colombia Mayor and, upon receiving the money, they must count it in front of the cashier. Likewise, they are recommended to request the payment slip and verify that the value corresponds to the one received.