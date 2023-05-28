“Starting afresh from people”, the theme at the center of the three days of Forum PA

The inaugural day of the event organized by Forum PA, of which Formez PA is one of the institutional partners, which is taking place at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Rome, saw the participation of the Minister for Public Administration, Paul Zangrillo, to the panel on the “training and empowerment in the PA, between national strategies and the European year of skills”, moderated by the Head of the Public Administration Department, Marcellus Flowers. “Let’s start again from people”, the title of this three-day event is very apt because the Public Administration is made up of 3.2 million people and I have learned that the success of organizations depends on the care of people, on the care of human capital – said Minister Zangrillo during his speech – you have to start with them. The PNRR itself, in one passage, says that its success depends on people, but also that of any public policy that is intended and aimed at citizens and businesses”. According to Zangrillo, another central pillar is that of training, defined as “fundamental strategic lever, especially at a time like this, also because it is part of a more complex reasoning, which pertains to the attractiveness of the PA”. On the sidelines of the meeting, the minister added that: “We are carrying out a series of initiatives in line with the commitments undertaken with the Pnrr, which refer not only to the modernization of our organization from within but also towards the outside and, therefore, with all the administrative simplification projects which are those which must allow us to have a more effective and direct dialogue with citizens and businesses“. (Watch the video service)

During the first day, the General Manager of Formez PA, Patricia Ravaioli, was interviewed in the Forum PA studies on the new role and new mission of Formez PA, on the numerous projects carried out by the institute in support and assistance to the PA and on the most current topics related to the future of the Public Administration such as , training and administrative, ecological and digital transition. “Training, recruitment and PNRR are the three pillars of Formez PA’s new mission, redesigned by art. 24 of the decree law n. 44 of 22 April 2023 – said Ravaioli – as part of the measures to strengthen and reorganize the associations and publicly owned companies for the new season marked by the Recovery and Resilience Plan”. (Go to the article) .

Regarding the panel titled: “Access to the PA: from the reform of competitions to the enabling levers for an effective recruitment policy”, which the institute organized in collaboration with Forum PA, Cecilia MaceliDirector of the Competitions and Recruitment Office – Department of the Civil Service, stated in his speech that “the criterion of merit can be brought forward to the pre-selection stage. The PA must communicate itself better, because there is only one, while there are many private individuals. Since January, the InPA tool has replaced the GU, where job supply and demand meet, even using a georeferenced map. You go looking for professionals by communicating an availability. Therefore I find today’s claim interesting, “let’s start from people”: it also applies to the PA, we are not looking for numbers, but real professionalism”.

Maceli added that: “The issue of competitions has not been told very well: in the post-pandemic competitions organized by Dfp and Formez PA, there were over 1.5 million candidates. The PA has reached an excellent level of competition with the private sector: today the public is not left for the private sector, rather mobility is sought between the various public administrationsand the second theme, that of entertainment, is grafted onto this. Moreover, we are in the era of the paradigm shift between the PA and the citizen: today it is the latter who says to the PA the famous “I’ll let you know”. But you need to know that perfect recruitment does not exist: however, there is the possibility of telling us better”.

