From March 26th, the national civil aviation will implement the summer and autumn season flight plan. Zhejiang Airport will launch a number of international regional routes in the new season.

From March 26, the national civil aviation will implement the flight plan for the 2023 summer and autumn seasons. In the new flight season, the seven transportation airports in Zhejiang plan to have about 12,800 domestic flights a week, an increase of about 2% year-on-year, of which about 12,000 are passenger flights; the number of international flights will also follow that of Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Yiwu and other ports The number of new or resumed routes at the airport has increased significantly.

Since the implementation of “Class B and B Management”, the demand for entry and exit has been increasing. Zhejiang Airport Group actively connects with various airlines to promote the opening or recovery of international and regional routes, and further facilitate the travel of cross-border passengers.

After the season change, the total number of international and regional flights at Hangzhou Airport is 220 per week, of which the outbound tourist routes such as Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, and Europe have increased significantly. For example, Xiamen Airlines resumed the Hangzhou-Taipei route; The route to Bali; Vietjet Air resumed the route from Hangzhou to Nha Trang; Capital Airlines launched a new route from Hangzhou to Bangkok, and at the same time increased the route from Hangzhou to Lisbon to twice a week.

At the beginning of the season change at Ningbo Airport, the planned number of international flights per week will reach 31, of which Hong Kong flights will be increased to 10 flights per week, and Bangkok flights will be increased to 11 flights per week; Singapore Scoot will resume the Ningbo-Singapore route on April 1 , three flights per week are planned; international routes such as Nha Trang and Siem Reap are also planned to open in the new season.

The new flight season of Wenzhou Airport will implement routes such as Milan, Rome, Macau and Hong Kong. Among them, the route from Wenzhou to Milan has been increased from the previous one flight per week to four flights per week. It is expected to gradually resume routes such as Seoul, Bangkok and Bali in the later period.

In terms of domestic routes, there are many new or restored destinations at various airports compared with the previous season. Hangzhou Airport opened Simao waypoints for the first time, restored 8 waypoints, and a total of 115 domestic waypoints in the new season. Ningbo Airport has a total of 74 domestic navigation points, including Dali and Ezhou new destinations, both of which are opened for the first time in the history of Ningbo Airport. Wenzhou Airport added and resumed destinations such as Heze, Mianyang, and Anqing, and express lines such as Beijing, Chengdu, and Guangzhou achieved more than 11 daily outbound flights. After the season change of flights at Zhoushan Airport, Chizhou and Wuhu destinations were added, and routes such as Shenzhen, Shenyang, and Zhengzhou were increased, and the number of domestic navigable cities reached 32. Quzhou Airport added Yan’an, Zhanjiang, Lijiang, Shijiazhuang and other destinations, resumed flights to Sanya, and opened a total of 26 routes. Taizhou Airport has newly added 5 destinations in Korla, Yueyang, Foshan, Yinchuan and Xining. Among them, the Xinjiang route is the first time Taizhou Airport has opened, and Xining and Yinchuan destinations are planned to be operated in May. Yiwu Airport has added a route to Korla, and increased the number of flights from Yiwu to Beijing Daxing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Zhuhai, Guiyang, Yinchuan, Nanning and other routes.