Shy, excited, but in the end he convinced four out of four judges, at the auditions of X-Factor the Treviso musician Delì Lin. After the emotions of the Bengal Fireof Cornuda, protagonists in the 2021 edition of an exciting journey, the Treviso province is still in the spotlight: Lin is 18 years old and comes from Preganziol. At the Allianz Club in Milan he performed singing voice and guitar “Edge of desire” by John Mayer.

His was a delicate and rarefied performance, which ended with the standing ovation of the audience and the appreciation of the judges. On his instagram profile, the moment in which he enjoys the “promotion” at home in front of the TV with his friends.

