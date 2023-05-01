Starting today, the 49-euro ticket is also valid in Hamburg | > – News

Status: 01.05.2023 00:01 Travel through Hamburg and the rest of the country for 49 euros a month – the new Deutschlandticket starts today. The Hamburger Verkehrsverbund (HVV) has already gained more than 53,000 new customers as a result.

A monthly ticket that can be used anywhere in the country on local transport – the Deutschlandticket also replaces most of the almost 700,000 HVV subscriptions in the greater Hamburg area. This happens automatically with the subscriptions, only the price is reduced – to just 49 euros per month. Hamburg’s Transport Senator Anjes Tjarks (Greens) praises this. “For normal customers, we’re halving the fares on local public transport. That means we’ve been cheaper than they have been since 1993, but we’ve been running twice as much since then. But you get Germany on top of that for free. “

Deutschlandticket: Purchase also possible after the beginning of the month

According to the HVV, for those who have not previously had a subscription, the purchase works by selecting the newer “HVV Switch App”, not the slightly older HVV App. But: “We want to make the HVV switch app the central app in the future. 60 percent of people do that too – that’s a lot out of over 50,000 new customers,” said Tjarks on Sunday in the NDR Hamburg Journal.

Alternatively, you can also buy the ticket online or in the ticket shop, according to the senator. The 49-euro ticket is available as a chip card at the service points – for example for anyone who does not use a smartphone.

“Higher wages and the expansion of local transport cost money”

Regarding the criticism, for example from the left faction, that the ticket is too expensive compared to the nine-euro ticket, Tjarks said: “You also have to know that we as the city and the federal government spend 250 to 270 million euros a year on it – that’s a lot of money.” With the Germany ticket, train travel is the only thing that is currently getting cheaper in the country, while everything else is becoming more expensive, according to the senator. In addition, people would – rightly – demand that the range of buses and trains be expanded and higher wages would also be demanded again and again – all of this costs money. Against this background, the ticket cannot be offered cheaper, says Tjarks.

No blanket perks for retirees

On another criticism that there are no discounts for pensioners on the 49-euro ticket, Tjarks said: “Pensioners currently pay 54 euros for the Hamburg AB ticket, which means they save with the 49-euro ticket also a few euros – and of course with a much better product.” Anyone who receives a basic pension, i.e. who gets very little money, can get the Germany ticket for 19 euros. Since it is also the case with pensioners that the spread of income is very wide, the ticket was not further discounted for everyone – this is not the case anywhere else in Germany.

For many Hamburgers, the 49-euro ticket is reduced

The Hamburg Senate offers discounted tickets for many other groups, for example for young people or people on low incomes. All discounts at a glance:

Further information The Deutschlandticket, which can be used nationwide and in Hamburg, has started. And it doesn't cost 49 euros for everyone. more

The best way to buy a Germany ticket is online

Due to the high demand, the HVV recommends buying the ticket online. It can also be purchased after the start of the month for the current month, a spokesman said. The price will then be calculated pro rata depending on the date of purchase. On Friday there were long queues in front of the HVV service points, and the company had already increased its staff.

