Starting with a global perspective and finishing with a benchmark of the times – the birth of three major cultural buildings in the sub-center of Beijing City

After years of planning and construction, the three major cultural buildings in the Beijing sub-center are set to open to the public on December 27. These buildings, including the Beijing Art Center, Beijing City Library, and Beijing Grand Canal Museum, have been hotly anticipated as they represent a concrete manifestation of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Beijing. It also highlights the national strategy of coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

The buildings are seen as an important measure to implement the strategic positioning of the capital city and serve the construction of a socialist cultural power. Additionally, they represent a vital step in promoting the construction of a national cultural center and demonstrates Beijing’s active implementation of a sub-center construction strategy.

These architectural masterpieces have been carefully planned and constructed to adhere to world-class standards while embodying Chinese cultural characteristics. The Beijing Art Center, for example, will present stage art works that lead the trend of the times, while the Beijing City Library will play its advantageous functions of knowledge dissemination and learning sharing. The Beijing Grand Canal Museum will let historical and cultural relics speak for themselves, nourishing the roots of the city and enriching the lives of its citizens.

The construction of these buildings has been nothing less than a herculean effort, with the project builders carrying forward the spirit of craftsmanship and responding to the people’s expectations with green and sustainable planning and design concepts. The project aimed to reach a high standard in scientific management and engineering construction, creating a model project of the times.

The process of planning and construction of these buildings has been a monumental task, from the initial conception to the minute details of finishing touches. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei has continued to reach new heights. The planning and construction have received careful care and guidance from the Party Central Committee, and a global perspective has been maintained throughout the process.

These cultural buildings are seen as vital landmarks in the ongoing development of the Beijing sub-center and are expected to greatly enrich the lives of the citizens of Beijing, providing diverse and enriching public cultural services. The opening of these buildings represents the culmination of years of meticulous planning and construction and marks an important step towards creating a world-class harmonious and livable city demonstration area.

