Startup called in Emilia Romagna for landslide surveys – Abruzzo

(ANSA) – CHIETI, JUNE 06 – They carry out surveys and inspections with industrial drones in the civil, industrial and agricultural sectors, they have operated to detect infiltrations and corrosion for companies such as FCA Italy, former Sevel of Atessa, as well as in thermoelectric plants, ships , cisterns, wind and photovoltaic plants. In Puglia they were called for high-resolution surveys of the flora of the Bosco di Rauccio regional park. Then came the call from the air rescue emergency center in Emilia Romagna during the flood. “Here – says the thirty-year-old Gilberto Gregoris, Operations manager of the “Netf Drone” company founded in Chieti at the end of 2020 by his 26-year-old brother Lorenzo – we quickly and very accurately surveyed about 40 landslides. With our micro-enterprise we create our I dream of staying and living in Abruzzo dedicating ourselves to what we are most passionate about, industry 4.0 and drone technology“.



“The people we met in Emilia Romagna, especially those 5 meters from the landslide, were, in desperation, happy to see us because they understood that they would soon have an answer: whether they could stay in their homes or had to evacuate” says Gilberto Gregoris . “The surveys obtained were alarming. Almost all the landslides were close to the houses”. The Gregoris brothers worked in the province of Forlì-Cesena, a critical area in the region hit by the floods which from 2 to 17 May caused flooding, overflowing and over 800 landslides, 17 dead, over 50 thousand displaced people and damages for around 7 billion euros .



"We believe we can grow, this job has great potential and many possible jobs in Abruzzo". They started with an out-of-pocket investment to purchase the technological equipment and then, Gregoris continues, "we had a small contribution from the Chieti Chamber of Commerce and then we were awarded at the Startcup Abruzzo 2022 event by FCA Italy. Last month Stefano Cianciotta, managing director of Fira (Abruzzese regional financial institution) wanted to visit our company to personally understand our reality. We are very proud of it". (HANDLE).


