(ANSA) – TURIN, 07 MAR – Two international startups have chosen Turin as their European headquarters. They are the Israeli Tevel, which makes drones capable of autonomously harvesting fruit from trees by combining artificial intelligence, advanced robotics and aeronautical engineering, and the American Electra Vehicles of Boston which produces electric batteries based on artificial intelligence. It emerged during the presentation by the Research on Startups and the Innovation System in Turin.

“This is new compared to other years. We have begun to see a contrary trend: some startups in which we have invested choose Turin for their European headquarters and are starting to hire” underlines Giancarlo Rocchietti, president of the Investors’ Club. Tevel and Electra Vehicles are not the only cases. The English Shop Circle has a tech team in Turin, Nebuly has two offices, in San Francisco and Turin. (HANDLE).